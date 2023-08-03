ASRock Launches Three Entry-Level Motherboards with White Circuit Boards

In a surprising move, ASRock has announced the launch of three entry-level motherboards with “white” circuit boards. The newly introduced models, namely B760M-HDV/M.2, H610M-HDV/M.2+ D5, and B550M Pro SE, aim to provide mainstream motherboard options at affordable prices.

The B760M-HDV/M.2 motherboard comes in M-ATX size and offers a range of features. It provides a 7+1+1 phase CPU power supply, 2 DIMM DDR5 memory slots, and 1 PCIe 4.0 x16 slot. Additionally, it includes 2 PCIe 3.0 x1 slots and 1 M.2 WiFi (Key E) slot. The storage options on this motherboard include 4 SATA3 slots, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), and 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4). It also features 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port at the rear, along with 5 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports (2 at the front and 3 at the rear). For networking, it offers Dragon 2.5GbE LAN, and the audio is powered by Realtek ALC897 7.1.

Similarly, the H610M-HDV/M.2+ D5 also arrives in the M-ATX form factor with a 6+1+1 phase CPU power supply. It offers 2 DIMM DDR5 memory slots, 1 PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, and 1 PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. The storage options provided are 4 SATA3 slots and 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4). In terms of connectivity, it features 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port at the rear, along with 3 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports (2 at the front and 1 at the rear). The networking capabilities include basic Realtek 1GbE LAN, and the audio is powered by Realtek ALC897 7.1.

The B550M Pro SE, the most budget-friendly option, supports AMD AM4 slot. It holds 4 DIMM DDR4 slots and is equipped with the AMD PRO565 chipset. The motherboard provides 1 PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, 1 PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, and 1 PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. The storage options include 4 SATA3 slots, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), and 1 M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x2 & SATA3). It offers 6 USB 3.2 Gen1 ports (2 at the front and 4 at the rear) and 6 USB 2.0 ports (4 at the front and 2 at the rear). The networking capability consists of Dragon 2.5GbE LAN, and the audio experience is provided by Realtek ALC897 7.1.

These white motherboards are aimed at caterinng to players with limited budgets, ensuring that everyone can have access to sleek and stylish white boards for their system installations. ASRock has not yet announced the official prices for these products, which will likely be shared once they are made available through official channels.

For those interested in learning more about these new offerings from ASRock, further reading can be found on their official website.

