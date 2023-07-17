Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Returning to the Roots of the Beloved Franchise with Streamlined Gameplay and Lengthy Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Return to Classic Gameplay and Length

Ubisoft’s latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, is making waves among fans with its return to a more linear gameplay style reminiscent of earlier games in the franchise. Known for its focus on stealth and action-adventure, the past three Assassin’s Creed titles leaned heavily into RPG elements. However, Mirage takes a step back and restores the beloved gameplay style that many fans have been eagerly awaiting.

But it’s not just the gameplay that harkens back to the series’ roots. In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit with narrative director Sarah Beaulieu, she revealed that the length of the adventure in Mirage is also in line with the classic games. When asked about the estimated playtime, Beaulieu stated, “As far as playtime goes, we’re much closer to the first AC game.”

For fans of the series, this is exciting news. Previous Assassin’s Creed games typically offered around 15 hours of gameplay if players solely focused on the main story. However, those who delved into side quests and additional content could easily spend double that time immersed in the game world. Beaulieu’s comments suggest that Mirage will offer a shorter and potentially more tightly-paced experience.

While some players may have been drawn to the expanded RPG elements in recent titles, there is undoubtedly a strong desire among fans for a return to the more traditional Assassin’s Creed experience. Ubisoft seems to have taken this feedback to heart by scaling back the RPG aspects and focusing on the core elements that made the series so beloved in the first place.

The announcement of a shorter playtime raises the question of whether or not every aspect of a game needs to be maxed out for it to be successful. With Mirage, Ubisoft is looking to provide a streamlined experience that prioritizes quality over quantity. The hope is that this approach will result in a tighter and more engaging game that will resonate with fans.

As anticipation builds for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, fans are eagerly awaiting its release to see if it lives up to the promises made by Ubisoft. Will the return to a linear gameplay style be a welcomed change, or will players find themselves yearning for the RPG elements of recent titles? Only time will tell.

For now, fans can rest assured that Assassin’s Creed Mirage aims to deliver a classic Assassin’s Creed experience with a shorter playtime that focuses on the core elements that made the franchise so beloved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

