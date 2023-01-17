The price of AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors has dropped, and the price of DDR5 memory has dropped, butThe matching X670 and B650 series motherboards are still sold at high prices.

With the release of Ryzen 7000 non-X series processors, a cheap motherboard is needed as a partner. AMD has been rumored to have an entry-level chipset, the A620, but it hasn’t been seen until now.

On a second-hand platform, an ASUS TUF GAMING A620M-PLUS D5 motherboard appeared. In the Eurasian Economic Commission product library, there are 5 new Gigabyte motherboards: A620M D3H, A620M D3HS, A620M S2H, A620M H, A620M K.

The specifications of the A620 series motherboards are not yet clear, but the specifications of PCIe, USB, and SATA will definitely be greatly simplified, especially the currently useless PCIe 5.0.

It is worth noting that it was previously reported that AMD is considering a low-priced version of the B650 chipset, mainly to cancel PCIe 5.0. Does it refer to the A620? Or are there other arrangements? keep waiting!

