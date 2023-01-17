China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On January 17, according to Korean media reports, the Japanese version of the popular girl group IVE’s song “LOVE DIVE” showed super popularity.

On November 16 last year, the Japanese version of the song “LOVE DIVE” by the Korean girl group IVE was officially released, which aroused public attention. Very good result.

“LOVE DIVE” ranked fifth in the “2022 Best-selling K-POP Singles TOP 10 (Statistics from January 1st to November 13th, 22)” selected by “tower record”, which is regarded as the landmark of Japanese record sales. Ranked at No. 69 on Billboard Japan’s “Hot 100 of the Year 2022” and No. 50 on “Streaming Songs of the Year 2022”.

In addition, it also occupied the 9th place in the “2022 Best of K-POP” playlist of Amazon Music Japan, showing its potential and unparalleled popularity.