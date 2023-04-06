Home Technology Astell & Kern announced the A&norma SR35 equipped with four-channel CS53198 DAC, boasting a portable Hi-Fi sound quality experience #DAP (191719)
Technology

Astell & Kern announced the A&norma SR35 equipped with four-channel CS53198 DAC, boasting a portable Hi-Fi sound quality experience #DAP (191719)

by admin
Astell & Kern announced the A&norma SR35 equipped with four-channel CS53198 DAC, boasting a portable Hi-Fi sound quality experience #DAP (191719)

Astell & Kern announces the new A&norma SR35 high-quality music player, as the successor of A&norma SR25 II, and advertises the use of 4-channel new generation CS53198 DAC chip, and has DAC mode switching and expansion technology, UI / UX, etc. from the flagship model Features, with two-stage gain switching, signal-to-noise ratio up to 130dB, and up to 20 hours of battery life, to achieve a new generation of benchmarks for Hi-Hi Sound on-the-go / Hi-Fi.

A&norma SR35 is priced at US$800, and the price and launch time in Taiwan have not yet been announced.

▲ SR35 not only uses the new generation CS53198 DAC chip, but also the first product in the series to use 4-way DAC

A&norma SR35 inherits the compact and high-quality sound performance of the A&norma product line. It weighs only 184 grams. It is the first model in the series equipped with 4-way DAC, and it is also the first model to use the Cirrus Logic Master HIFI DAC “CS53198”. The system can choose to use 4-channel decoding or 2-channel decoding; in 4-channel decoding mode, with the newly designed audio circuit TERATON ALPHA patented technology, it can achieve 130dB signal-to-noise ratio and -145dB ultra-low crosstalk in balanced mode; while dual DAC mode has better energy efficiency, reaching 20 hours of power.

▲ SR35 has a single-ended and two balanced outputs

The new generation of TERATON ALPHA equipped on A&norma SR35 can effectively reduce the noise in high power mode, so it has a high gain mode up to 6Vrms and a standard low gain mode, and is equipped with 3.5mm single-ended, 2.5mm four-pole balanced and 4.4mm five Extremely balanced three types of headphone output, support 32bit 384kHz / DSD 256 native encoding playback; in addition, the system platform has also been upgraded, using the same UI / UX as the new generation flagship machine and supporting dual-band Wi-Fi, and supports Qualcomm aptX HD and Bluetooth encoding such as Sony LDAC.

See also  Paramount + Secret is a streaming idea that seemed like a loser

You may also like

You really save that much money

God of War: Ragnarök Now with New Game+,...

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2: Really good earbuds...

Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Joe Biden: all the...

Sony WF-C700N｜Noise Canceling True Wireless Lightweight 4-Color Appearance...

Researchers bring perovskites to 20-meter film – the...

Teaching a machine to talk is no longer...

From NSI to Dilaxia towards the Digital Galaxy

NZXT Announces Capsule Mini USB Mic and Boom...

Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Joe Biden: all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy