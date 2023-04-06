Astell & Kern announces the new A&norma SR35 high-quality music player, as the successor of A&norma SR25 II, and advertises the use of 4-channel new generation CS53198 DAC chip, and has DAC mode switching and expansion technology, UI / UX, etc. from the flagship model Features, with two-stage gain switching, signal-to-noise ratio up to 130dB, and up to 20 hours of battery life, to achieve a new generation of benchmarks for Hi-Hi Sound on-the-go / Hi-Fi.

A&norma SR35 is priced at US$800, and the price and launch time in Taiwan have not yet been announced.

▲ SR35 not only uses the new generation CS53198 DAC chip, but also the first product in the series to use 4-way DAC

A&norma SR35 inherits the compact and high-quality sound performance of the A&norma product line. It weighs only 184 grams. It is the first model in the series equipped with 4-way DAC, and it is also the first model to use the Cirrus Logic Master HIFI DAC “CS53198”. The system can choose to use 4-channel decoding or 2-channel decoding; in 4-channel decoding mode, with the newly designed audio circuit TERATON ALPHA patented technology, it can achieve 130dB signal-to-noise ratio and -145dB ultra-low crosstalk in balanced mode; while dual DAC mode has better energy efficiency, reaching 20 hours of power.

▲ SR35 has a single-ended and two balanced outputs

The new generation of TERATON ALPHA equipped on A&norma SR35 can effectively reduce the noise in high power mode, so it has a high gain mode up to 6Vrms and a standard low gain mode, and is equipped with 3.5mm single-ended, 2.5mm four-pole balanced and 4.4mm five Extremely balanced three types of headphone output, support 32bit 384kHz / DSD 256 native encoding playback; in addition, the system platform has also been upgraded, using the same UI / UX as the new generation flagship machine and supporting dual-band Wi-Fi, and supports Qualcomm aptX HD and Bluetooth encoding such as Sony LDAC.