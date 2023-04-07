By a number of international top overclocking enthusiasts, through the ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE workstation motherboard, Intel® Xeon® Sapphire Rapids W9-3495X processor, G-Skill, V-Color DDR5 memory modules, and Enermax A number of key components have set 10 world records and won 23 world firsts in various overclocking performance tests!

Brilliant and Innovative Workstation Motherboard

ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE provides users with a new way to overclock workstations; in the past, many professionals have been trying to achieve a perfect balance between performance and stability. Effectively push the system to the limit and unleash the powerful potential of the workstation platform.

In addition, ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE also has many favorable mechanisms for overclocking, such as: Retry Button (Retry Button), Safe Boot Button (Safe Boot Button), and can handle nearly 2,000 watts of power, integrating Intel® Xeon® The W9-3495X processor is overclocked to about 5.4 GHz, which stands out in the Cinebench score, allowing users to explore new areas of overclocking more freely.

Powerful performance that impresses professional overclockers

During the overclocking event held at ASUS headquarters in March this year, Der8auer faced a great challenge—how to find the best temperature balance between core clock and memory clock? He said that ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE is quite powerful and can easily overcome this problem. It is the best choice for extreme overclocking!

SkatterBencher was also amazed by the overclocking capability of ASUS Pro series workstation motherboards on the W790 platform, and using the water cooling settings in the BIOS, the performance can be easily increased by 40%. In his opinion, it is impressive that workstation motherboards can achieve such a smooth overclocking effect profound. For more information, please refer to: ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE

World Records and Global First Details