ASUS’s first back-plug motherboard! TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 Motherboard

In recent years, the new concept “back plug-in motherboard” started to be promoted by the UP master of station B in ancient times. Presumably, DIY players have heard of it. By making the board connection port on the back of the motherboard, the main compartment of the chassis can be divided. It can greatly reduce wires and achieve a beautiful installation effect. Although the DIY-APE B660/B760 REVOLUTION launched in cooperation with ASUS was difficult to buy in the market, ASUS recently launched its first TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4, continuing The specifications of the former have been changed and minor upgrades have been made, and now gamers finally have a plug-in motherboard that can be fully purchased.

Specification:

Size: ATX

Processor: 12th/13th Generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Intel Pentium, Intel Celeron

Pin: Intel LGA1700

Chipset: Intel B760

Memory: Dual Channel DDR4 5333+ MHz(OC), up to 128 GB

Expansion slot (CPU): 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 Slot (x16 mode)

Expansion slot (PCH): 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot (x4 mode), 1 x PCIe 4.0 x1 Slot

M.2 Key M(CPU)：1 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4(M.2_1)

M.2 Key M(PCH)：2 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4(M.2_2/M.2_3)

Storage (SATA): 4 x SATA 6Gb/s ports

Ethernet: Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5Gb Ethernet

M.2 Key E：Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211、Bluetooth v5.3

Audio: Realtek CODEC ALC4080

USB port (on board): 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin, 2 x USB 2.0 9-Pin

No wires in the chassis, a new concept of back-plugging the motherboard

As early as 2019, Computex had introduced the concept of rear-mounted connection ports, and as the installation ape promoted the ecology of back-plug motherboards, this time ASUS launched TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4, where the code name “BTF” stands for “Back to “The Future” can be regarded as a concept that has not been materialized in the past and has been launched as a new product.

TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 is a MATX size motherboard. Its specifications are basically the same as the installed version, but with an additional Intel Wifi 6 wireless network card, but the sound effect remains the same as the installed version. If you compare it with In the first generation, the biggest update is that the 4 PCIe 3.0 channels of the PCH are upgraded to PCIe 4.0 channels, so there is also an additional PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot, and the power supply part is upgraded from 10+1 phases to 12+1 phases, which can be regarded as The mainstream and basic configuration of this generation.



→ TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 Case.



→ There is an introduction to product features on the back of the box.

As the name suggests, the rear plug-in motherboard is to change some of the connecting ports to the back of the motherboard so that the cables can be connected from the rear of the motherboard. When installing the computer, the cables do not need to be pulled into the main compartment from the rear cable management space. The subdivision can reduce the exposure of the wires around the motherboard, and there is no need to worry about the embarrassment of dismantling the graphics card and radiator before installation due to missing wires.



→ TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 installation diagram, there is basically no wire in the main compartment of the case without a graphics card installed.



→ In terms of design, the pins and slots on the top, side and bottom are all changed to the back of the motherboard.



→The case part must be equipped with a style with holes specially designed for the back-mounted motherboard.



→ After installation, it can be found that even the power supply with braided wire, such as motherboard 24-Pin power supply, USB 19-Pin street, protrudes a lot after installation, but the back space of this case is about 25mm. Press the wires when the back cover is closed.

12+1 phase power supply, DDR4 memory

TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 supports Intel Core 12th and 13th generation processors. There are only holes for LGA 1700 in the radiator installation part, so if you choose this motherboard, you must pay attention to the radiator installation Is it supported.



→ TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard appearance overview.



→Half of the mainboard is equipped with LGA 1700 processor socket, and the top and sides are VRM heat sinks.



→ The heatsink hole around the LGA 1700 processor socket is a single hole, and only heatsinks that support LGA 1700 pins can be installed.

The power supply part is designed with a 12+1 power stage configuration, and the ASP2100R digital PWM control chip is used for materials, with a 60A Vishay SIC623 Mosfet. This part is similar to the previously introduced ROG Strix B760-A configuration.



→ 12+1 phase power supply design with two independent heat sinks.



→ ASP2100R digital PWM control chip.



→ Vishay SIC623 60A Mosfet。

The memory part has 4 DDR4 SafeDIMM slots, the slot part has metal reinforcement in the middle, and the memory overclocking part can support at least 5300MHz overclocking clock, and the other slot part has a gray mark priority slot for beginners to install It is also relatively intuitive.



→ 4 DDR4 SafeDIMM slots.



→ SafeDIMM slots have a metal reinforcement in the middle.



→ Q-DIMM quick-release design with one-sided buckle.

Below the memory is the B760 chipset, which is designed with a small heat sink for heat dissipation, and this generation of B760 chipset is upgraded as mentioned above, giving a total of 10 PCIe 4.0 lanes and 4 PCIe 3.0 lanes.



→ Chipset heat sink.



→ B760 chipset.

SafeSlot Core+ PCIe 5.0 slot, 3 x M.2 slots

In the PCIe slot section, the first PCIe x16 slot is the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot provided by the processor. This slot is the only SafeSlot Core+ slot protected by thin metal armor, and the lower two slots are provided by the chipset. , the second PCIe x16 slot is a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, and the short slot is a PCIe 4.0 x1 slot.



→ 3 PCIe slots.



→ SafeSlot Core+ PCIe 5.0 slot.

The M.2 slot part of the TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 is provided with 3 PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, the front is provided with 2 M.2 slots and has heat sinks, and the other M.2 slot is Below the back of the motherboard, but due to insufficient PCIe lanes, this slot shares lanes with the front PCIe 4.0 x4 slot.



→The two M.2 slots on the front have heat sinks.



→The two M.2 slots on the front all use quick release design.



→The M.2 slot on the back has no quick-release design and must be fixed with screws.



→You can see 4 SATA ports on the lower left corner of the back.

Internet 2.5 GbE wired with Wifi 6E wireless

Although this motherboard is positioned as the mainstream of the TUF GAMING series and is more entry-level, it still provides 2.5 GbE wired network. In addition, it also provides Intel Wi-Fi 6E wireless network card, supports Bluetooth 5.3, and the accessories are also standard. Multi-angle adjustable magnetic Wi-Fi antenna.



→ Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5GbE Ethernet.



→Intel AX201NGW Wi-Fi 6E wireless network card.

USB Ports: 13 Type-A, 4 Type-C

Then continue to see the rear I/O part, the USB port is provided with 3 Type-C, namely USB 3.2 Gen2x2, USB 3.2 Gen2 and USB 3.2 Gen1, and the Type-A part is provided with 1 USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 and 4 x USB 2.0.



→ List of rear I/O ports.

The USB slot on the version provides a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E slot, which can provide a Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin slot and two USB 2.0 9-Pin slots. Can provide 6 Type-A ports.



→The left is the USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E slot, and the right is the USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin slot.



→ Two USB 2.0 9-Pin sockets.

TUF GAMING BIOS

The BIOS of the TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 mainboard is a familiar interface for gamers. The first time you enter the Bios, you will be in the easy mode, where you can quickly check the hardware information and open the XMP file of the memory. On the top is the ReSize BAR setting, the default It is in the off state and needs to be turned on manually. Below it is the fan monitoring and QFan control shortcut keys. Players can quickly turn on the QFan mode through the F6 button if they want to adjust the fan mode.



→Easy mode page.

Press F7 to open the advanced mode of the BIOS. The home page of the advanced mode has more detailed BIOS and hardware information, and the upper half of the Ai Tweaker page can adjust the processor and memory settings. Although the processor part cannot adjust the base frequency, However, the frequency multiplier can still be adjusted, but the function here is not to provide overclocking, but to allow players to adjust the frequency reduction below the upper limit of the processor clock speed according to the needs of the user. In addition, the lower half of the Ai Tweaker page has voltage. set up.



→Advanced mode home page.



→ On the upper part of the Ai Tweaker page, processor multiplier adjustment and memory settings.



→ The lower half of the Ai Tweaker page, voltage setting.

There are more motherboard function settings in the Advanced page, but in fact, the functions that most players will need to set have also been placed in the shortcut key area at the top, such as QFan settings, AURA light calibration settings, and ReSize BAR switch. TPM settings can be found in the Trusted Computing sub-tab of the Advanced page.



→ Advanced page.



→ Trusted Computing sub-tab.

The Monitor page provides monitoring of various data, such as temperature, fan speed, and voltage. Although detailed parameters can be seen on the page, there is a simplified version of the monitoring column on the right side of the Advanced page. There is also a fan monitoring column on the EZ Mode page, allowing players to get the information they want on the top page.



→ Monitor page.



→ Temperature Monitor sub-tab.



→ Fan Speed ​​Monitor sub-tab.



→ Voltage Monitor sub-tab.



→ QFan Control page.

Armory Crate Software

Armory Crate software is shared software for ASUS motherboards and various peripherals. For motherboards, in addition to monitoring information, adjusting lighting effects, adjusting fan settings, etc., it can also update drivers for the motherboard, allowing players to install when installing It is more convenient to complete the driver installation with one click instead of going to the official website to download one by one.



→ Control Panel page.



→Tools page.



→ Motherboard ARGB mode setting.



→ 12v RGB pin alignment calibration.



→Two-way AI noise reduction, the noise reduction function can be used for both audio input and output.



→Disk information page.

Basic Performance Test

TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 is tested with 8 P-core / 8 E-core Intel Core i7-13700K and CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR4 3200MHz 16GBx2 memory, the processor in the test is in Auto mode, and the single-core test uses Intel Turbo Acceleration Max Technology 3.0 can reach up to single-core 5.3 GHz, and multi-core test can reach all-core P-Core 5.0 GHz.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K

Motherboard: TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4

Radiator: Phanteks Glacier One T30-240

Memory: KLEVV BOLT XR DDR4 3600 8Gx2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

System disk: CORSAIR MP400 SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

First of all, through CPU-Z, we can see that the processor used in this test is Intel Core i7-13700K, the chip set of the motherboard is code-named Raptor Lake B760, and the memory clock frequency of the test is 3600 MHz dual-channel with a total of 32GB. In the CPU-Z Bench test, the CPU scored 864.8 points for single thread and 12439.4 points for multithreading.



→ CPU-Z。

Cinebench mainly tests the image rendering of the CPU. Cinebench R20 has a complex scene and adds ray tracing calculations. The Intel Core i7-13700K single-core calculation is 794 pts, and the multi-core calculation is 11077 pts. The new version of Cinebench R23 test results are 2065 pts for single-core computing and 28668 pts for multi-core computing.



→ Cinebench R20。



→ Cinebench R23。

The CPU Profile test in 3DMark can directly test the performance of the processor. The test is divided into 6 items in total, testing 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 and full-thread respectively. Intel Core i7-13700K single-thread score is 1,144 points, fully The mood score is 12,504 points.



→ 3DMark CPU Profile test.

V-Ray 5 Benchmark provides 3 different test scenarios. The V-Ray project is only tested for processor rendering performance. In the test, Intel Core i7-13700K scored 20,459 points.



→ V-Ray 5 Benchmark。

The memory part passed the AIDA64 cache and memory test, this time using KLEVV BOLT XR DDR4 memory, two 16GB @ 3600MHz/CL18, the memory read speed is 56,964 MB/s, the write speed is 52,961 MB/s, the copy The speed was 54,682 MB/s and the latency was 65.3 ns.



→ AIDA64 cache and memory test.

Daily use, game simulation test

CrossMark is a multi-faceted testing software. In the test, the scores are based on scenes that are closer to daily use, making it easier for players to compare between different platforms. Under the test, they scored 2148 points for productivity, 2506 points for creativity, and 2506 points for creativity. Obtained 2123 points out of a total of 2291 points.



→ CrossMark。

PCMark 10 mainly simulates daily use conditions for testing, and tests are conducted in 3 major directions, including Essentials basic computer test, Productivity productivity test and Digital Content Creation video content creation test. In the PCMark 10 test, it scored 11,641 points in the Essentials test, 11,430 points in the Productivity test, and 15,504 points in the Digital Content Creation test.



→ PCMark 10。

In the 3DMark game performance simulation test, in the Fire Strike DX11 game simulation test, the physics test scored 43,204 points, and in the Time Spy DX12 game simulation test, the CPU score was 17,620 points.



→ 3DMark Fire Strike。



→ 3DMark Time Spy。

Summarize

The brand-new TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard adopts the back-plug design. After installing it by hand, you can really feel the convenience brought by the back-plug type in assembly. However, at this stage, the casings that can be selected are temporarily Less, this part will be the part that players need to consider before buying this motherboard.

In terms of specifications and prices, there is a price difference of 1100 yuan between this motherboard and its sister model B760M-Plus WIFI D4, but the main difference is that the B760M-BTF WIFI D4 has an extra M. slot, and the Mosfet of the power supply part is also changed from 50A to 60A.

TUF GAMING B760M-BTF WIFI D4 motherboard is priced at 6,790 yuan. It is the only product in the TUF Gaming series that enters the price range of the ROG Strix series. As for whether this motherboard is suitable for you, this part is left to the players to think for themselves.