Messi’s arrival in Barcelona may have a major event – Teller Report Teller Report

Messi arrives in Barcelona or something big will happen

2023-04-24 15:32:05

Source: Tribune

Yesterday, according to the news of the famous Romero, Messi arrived in Barcelona with his family and assistants. Romero said that there will be major events in the next few days! On the other hand, Paris has decided not to renew Messi. Messi’s return to Barcelona is expected to be officially finalized in the next few days!

In 2000, Messi joined the Barcelona youth team. Since then, he has grown rapidly in the La Masia youth training camp and has made remarkable progress. In 2005, Messi entered the Barcelona first team and officially started a brilliant career. In 2021, an embarrassing scene happened. Messi left his “home” and transferred to Paris freely. However, Messi has not been happy in Paris for the past two years.

Barcelona has publicly expressed their desire to sign Messi back many times this season. Messi chose to accept the olive branch offered by Barcelona. Previously, Messi’s father had a dialogue with Barcelona President Laporta. Romero said that now Messi will have a dialogue with Barcelona in person.

It is reported that Messi did not want his whereabouts to be known to the outside world. He took the secret passage of the airport, but some reporters still took photos of Messi’s team. The reporter revealed that Messi’s team brought a total of 15 suitcases for this trip. From this, it can be inferred that Messi brought a lot of staff this time, and they should not be here for vacation.

