Asustor AS6004U, removable backup management and expansion

Asustor AS6004U enclosure allows you to quickly increase NAS capacity and enhance functionality MyArchivefor air-gapped backup management.

It is a compact device that interfaces to the NAS via the USB port and is entirely managed by the logic of the primary storage, via the ADM environment.

The four-bay chassis supports both 3.5” and 2.5” format mechanical and SSD drives, for one maximum unformatted capacity of 88 TByte.

As for the drives inside the NAS, it is possible to use the BTRFS file system for greater data security, generating volumes up to 16 TByte of maximum capacity.

Asustor AS6004U supports independent RAID volumes of JOB types, RAID 0, 1, 5, 6 and 10, as well as online pool migration. The power supply is independent, through a compact 90W external unit.

In addition to the usual use as a capacity expansion, this enclosure can be integrated into an existing NAS configuration to facilitate the use of removable storage. In fact, it supports the MyArchive function, which allows you to use the individual drives inserted as a hot swappable disk storage solution.

Removable backup expansion and management

Thanks to the support of the EXT4, exFAT, NTFS, HFS+ and Btrfs file systems, MyArchive volumes can also be inserted in eSATA/USB enclosures or docking stations if necessary to be read by a Windows PC (NTFS) or a Mac (HFS+), or mount directly to other Asustor NAS, allowing you to quickly transfer several terabytes of data from one NAS to another.

Furthermore, thanks to the ADM 4.2 operating system, MyArchive volumes can be automatically mounted and dismounted at the start and end of backup operationssimplifying the execution of 3-2-1 backup strategies and ensuring maximum data protection.

To ensure the highest levels of reliability and keep the disks always at the optimum temperature, the AS6004U expansion unit is equipped with an intelligent cooling system, capable of adjusting the rotation speed of the cooling fan according to the workload of the system, while in terms of energy consumption, a synchronization mechanism has been provided that can automatically put the unit in stand-by when the NAS is inactive or is turned off.