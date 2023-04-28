Chi Pu appeared with outstanding visuals in “Peace of the Wind 2023”

The first official images of Chi Pu at the famous Chinese TV show are making the audience excited and expect what she will do in your country’s playground.

Recently, the trailer and MV of the title song of the program “Billion billion bicycles turn the wave 2023” have just been released after a long time of waiting. In which, 33 female artists participating in season 4 were also officially revealed, including a representative from Vietnam – female singer/actress Chi Pu. Through the trailer, the voice of “Brother Oi Stay” sends a wind kiss to the audience, striding confidently in a striking red dress on the walkway simulating a bridge reaching out to the sea. She had her first share in the program in Vietnamese: “The first beauty that Chi feels is about the people here”. The newly-aired trailer also reveals a spectacularly invested stage with impressive camera angles, giving viewers eye-catching images, and also shows a few moments of hard practice of the artists.

At the same time, the MV for the title song of “Dam Wind 2023” introduced to the audience 33 female artists participating in this year’s competition season. Chi Pu continued to wear bright red tones on the catwalk, being introduced as a representative from Vietnam. She appeared in a group with many famous artists such as Gia Tinh Van, Thai Thieu Phan, Ella (SHE group), Cung Lam Na … performing the title song “The direction of the wind” (rough translation). The lyrics honor the beauty and spirit of women – those who bravely dream, constantly persevere, and strive to overcome their limits to conquer new heights.

During the MV, which is more than 3 minutes long, Chi Pu showed up many times in outstanding pictures, showing off her beauty and charisma not inferior to her rivals. The ending scene of the MV gathers all 33 female artists, making the audience overwhelmed by the magnificence. As an artist with a lot of experience in many fields such as singing, performance, acting, dancing… Chi Pu is receiving the support, encouragement as well as the expectations of the audience at home for the journey. coming up at “Pedaling the wind 2023”. The popular Chinese competition show will air its first episode on May 5.

“Billionaires beat the wind and turn waves” is a reality TV show that selects a famous star girl group in China. The program invites famous female artists over 30 years old from all fields such as singers, actresses, dancers, presenters, players… to participate in training and performing competitions to select 7 artists. form a new band. Many big names in the Chinese-language entertainment industry have caused fever when participating in the contest such as Na Anh, Ninh Tinh, Dong Khiet, Duong Thua Lam, Dung To Nhi, Truong Ba Chi, Vuong Tam Lang, Chung Han Dong, Thai Trac Nghien, Jessica…

Airing the first season in 2020, the show has so far gone through 3 seasons and is starting to shoot for the 4th season with the new name “Blow the Wind” under the guidance of actor Huynh Xiaoming. According to the rules of previous seasons, female artists will have their first individual stage, from which they will be selected or assigned to suitable groups to undergo performance rounds. The members who receive the highest number of votes in the performance rounds will be promoted, safely moving on to the next round. Those with the lowest favorite rank temporarily leave the competition and will have the opportunity to “revive” in the next rounds to continue to win the debut spot.