“Atomic Heart” DLC2 releases the latest video, showing the new stage ecosystem & inclusion area | Game base | LINE TODAY

“Atomic Heart” Expands with New DLC “Limbo” Release

Moscow-based development studio Mundfish, in collaboration with Focus Entertainment and 4Divinity, has launched the highly anticipated “Atomic Heart” on various gaming platforms, including PC Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The game, which supports Traditional Chinese and other languages, has been making waves since its release in February 2023.

The latest addition to the game is the second wave of downloadable content (DLC) titled “Limbo,” which offers players a new ecosystem and debut area to explore. The DLC was announced with the release of a display video called “Heart,” giving players a glimpse of what to expect in the new game stage.

“Atomic Heart” is an open-world action RPG that combines first-person perspective action-adventure and shooting gameplay. Set in a parallel world of the Soviet Union in 1955, the game has captured the attention of players worldwide. In August, the first wave of DLC, “Annihilation Instinct,” was released, allowing players to further immerse themselves in the game’s intricate universe.

Looking ahead to the second wave of DLC, players can anticipate new story chapters, props, equipment, and unique weapons. The new content is expected to offer fresh challenges, adventures, and formidable enemies for players to confront. The “Limbo” DLC is set to transport players to a new world with its own unique ecosystem and rules, promising a thrilling and unpredictable gameplay experience.

As “Atomic Heart” continues to expand and evolve, players can look forward to an exciting winter release for the “Limbo” DLC, with more details about the gameplay and content yet to be officially announced. The game’s growing popularity and consistent updates demonstrate its enduring appeal among fans of action-packed, story-driven RPGs.