France Draws 2-2 with Greece in European Cup Qualifiers

In the 10th round of the European Cup qualifiers, France faced a tough challenge from Greece. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams putting up a fierce fight until the very end.

The match saw an early lead for France, with Giroud assisting Muani to score in the first half. However, Greece quickly turned the tide with Bakastas and Ioannidis scoring two goals in just 5 minutes. The French team managed to level the score with Mbappe assisting Fofana in a stunning world-class goal.

Despite the draw, the French team secured their spot at the top of the standings with 7 wins, 1 draw, and an unbeaten finish. On the other hand, Greece sits in third place with 4 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses, earning them a spot in the play-offs.

In the 42nd minute, Fofana set up Giroud’s pass to Muani, putting France in the lead. However, Greece quickly responded with Bakastas scoring a powerful goal from the top of the arc to bring the score to 1-1. Ioannidis then put Greece ahead with another goal in the 61st minute.

The game’s final twist came in the 74th minute when Mbappe set up Fofana for an impressive long-range goal, ultimately resulting in a 2-2 draw.

The intense match showcased the talent and determination of both teams as they fought for victory. France’s impressive standing in the qualifiers solidifies their position as a strong contender in the upcoming European Cup.

