Home » European preliminaries – Mouani blasts Fofana and France draws 2-2 with Greece_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)
Sports

European preliminaries – Mouani blasts Fofana and France draws 2-2 with Greece_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

by admin
European preliminaries – Mouani blasts Fofana and France draws 2-2 with Greece_Sports_CCTV.com (cctv.com)

France Draws 2-2 with Greece in European Cup Qualifiers

In the 10th round of the European Cup qualifiers, France faced a tough challenge from Greece. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams putting up a fierce fight until the very end.

The match saw an early lead for France, with Giroud assisting Muani to score in the first half. However, Greece quickly turned the tide with Bakastas and Ioannidis scoring two goals in just 5 minutes. The French team managed to level the score with Mbappe assisting Fofana in a stunning world-class goal.

Despite the draw, the French team secured their spot at the top of the standings with 7 wins, 1 draw, and an unbeaten finish. On the other hand, Greece sits in third place with 4 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses, earning them a spot in the play-offs.

In the 42nd minute, Fofana set up Giroud’s pass to Muani, putting France in the lead. However, Greece quickly responded with Bakastas scoring a powerful goal from the top of the arc to bring the score to 1-1. Ioannidis then put Greece ahead with another goal in the 61st minute.

The game’s final twist came in the 74th minute when Mbappe set up Fofana for an impressive long-range goal, ultimately resulting in a 2-2 draw.

The intense match showcased the talent and determination of both teams as they fought for victory. France’s impressive standing in the qualifiers solidifies their position as a strong contender in the upcoming European Cup.

See also  Wiggins talks about taking a salary cut and staying with the Warriors: I don’t regret that I love and believe this team – yqqlm

You may also like

West Ham 4-2 Brentford: Jarrod Bowen scores hat-trick...

The 11 teams of China’s two-way defending team...

Demands for impunity: Fan protests against investors –...

West Ham 4-2 Brentford: ‘Unplayable’ Jarrod Bowen stars...

Formula 1: Red Bull can only defeat itself...

West Ham and Edson Álvarez emerge from the...

Shinji Okazaki (STVV) will retire after the 2023-2024...

An anonymous NBA executive: “Wembanyama will be the...

Liverpool beats Chelsea in extra time to win...

Borussia Dortmund has to change at its core

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy