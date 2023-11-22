Balenciaga and Archive Launch Music Collaboration Series with NFC-Enabled Clothing

Balenciaga Teams Up with Archive for Music Collaboration Series

Balenciaga has partnered with the British band Archive to create a new music collaboration series. The series will feature hoodies and T-shirts embedded with NFC (Near Field Communication) chips that instantly connect to special playlists and songs.

Artistic Director Demna expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that music plays an important role in his life and is an integral part of Balenciaga’s culture. The collaboration aims to share his favorite singers and expand their influence through exclusive songs and interactive technology.

Archive, a band that has been active for 28 years and has released 12 studio albums, has specially created the song “Patterns” for the Balenciaga music special. The song can only be played through the embedded NFC chip in the label of the limited edition ready-to-wear series. Users simply need to scan the chip with their smartphone to unlock a unique listening experience.

In addition to the exclusive song, Archive has also selected a playlist that can be played for 7 hours. This playlist will appear on the newly launched dedicated music page of Balenciaga’s official website, allowing users to access it on streaming media platforms.

This collaboration marks the first time Balenciaga has used music through its products and the first time Archive has collaborated with a fashion brand. Both parties are excited about the opportunity, with Archive founder Darius Keeler stating that the collaboration perfectly aligns with both brands’ values of individuality and innovation.

The new music cooperation series will be officially released on the brand’s official website and selected stores around the world. Fans of both Balenciaga and Archive are encouraged to stay tuned for the release of this unique collaboration.