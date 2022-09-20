Home Technology Awaited! Diablo IV’s late-game beta closed beta is about to begin
Awaited! Diablo IV's late-game beta closed beta is about to begin

Awaited! Diablo IV’s late-game beta closed beta is about to begin

Selected players will be able to test earlier versions of the game on PC, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles

[新頭殼newtalk] Blizzard Entertainment announced today (20) that “Diablo IV” will launch a confidential late-game closed beta test, allowing selected players to participate in the test for the first time. Selected players will be able to test out earlier versions of the game on PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Blizzard Entertainment said: “There were a number of factors that led us to decide to focus on testing in the late game, but most importantly, we didn’t want to disrupt players’ experience with Diablo IV. For many, the late game was also the most important What attracts them. Overall, the production team hopes that this beta will be fun for everyone, and that there will be enough time for us to respond to feedback. Once the closed beta begins, we hope to receive feedback on late game diversity Feedback on challenging features such as Infernal Tides, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Realm of Hate, and the Peak panel.”

This closed beta test is confidential, which means that invited players will not be able to discuss or share their gaming experience publicly. In addition, this post-game closed beta test will be playable on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 consoles, and the game supports cross-play and cross-play progress sharing on all platforms.

ROG Phone 6 is here!The Batman version of the egg is full of surprises
The Asia-Pacific and Americas races are the first to start! “PUBG Mobile” PCS7 Intercontinental Series officially debut tonight

Diablo IV will launch a confidential late-game closed beta test, which will be the first time selected players will participate in the test Photo: Blizzard Entertainment / Provided

Diablo IV will launch a confidential late-game closed beta test, which will be the first time that select players will participate in the test image: Blizzard Entertainment / Provided

“Diablo IV” late game beta closed test is about to expand: Blizzard Entertainment / Provided

