Larian Studios has confirmed that anyone who currently owns the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate III on PC will receive a free upgrade to the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition when the game launches fully in August.
As pointed out in a tweet, we were told: “If you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, or bought it in Early Access before launch, you can upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition for free on launch day”.
As for when Baldur’s Gate III will debut, the title will release on PC and PlayStation 5 on August 31, and will also be a development