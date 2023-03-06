Home Technology Baldur’s Gate III Early Access owners will receive a free upgrade to Digital Deluxe Edition
Baldur’s Gate III Early Access owners will receive a free upgrade to Digital Deluxe Edition

Larian Studios has confirmed that anyone who currently owns the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate III on PC will receive a free upgrade to the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition when the game launches fully in August.

As pointed out in a tweet, we were told: “If you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, or bought it in Early Access before launch, you can upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition for free on launch day”.

As for when Baldur’s Gate III will debut, the title will release on PC and PlayStation 5 on August 31, and will also be a development Baldur’s Gate III in “target=”_blank”> will come to the Xbox family of consoles in the futurethough later than expected as Larian faced some development issues with the platform.

