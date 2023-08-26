Baldur’s Gate III for Xbox to Feature cross-save compatibility with PlayStation 5 and PC

Larian Studios Secures Xbox Release for Baldur’s Gate III with Cross-Save Compatibility

In an exciting turn of events, Larian Studios has announced that the highly anticipated game, Baldur’s Gate III, will indeed be coming to Xbox this year. With Microsoft’s permission, Larian Studios made the decision to remove the demanding split-screen co-op feature from the less-powerful Xbox Series S version of the game. This means that players can now enjoy the game on the Xbox Series X without any compromises.

Michael Douse, the publishing director at Larian Studios, took to Twitter to reveal another exciting feature of the Xbox version – cross-save compatibility with PlayStation 5 and PC. This means that players will have the convenience of transferring their game progress seamlessly across different platforms. Douse’s announcement generated significant buzz among fans, further heightening the anticipation for the game’s release.

Baldur’s Gate III, the third installment in the popular Baldur’s Gate series, is set to release on PlayStation 5 on September 6. PlayStation fans have been eagerly awaiting the game, and now they can look forward to enjoying it with the added convenience of cross-save compatibility. Meanwhile, Xbox players will also get their chance to embark on this epic adventure later this year, as the Xbox Series version is expected to launch soon.

The news of Baldur’s Gate III’s Xbox release comes as a pleasant surprise for many fans who were initially unsure about the possibility of it coming to the Xbox platform. Larian Studios’ decision to work closely with Microsoft to optimize the game for Xbox Series X demonstrates the studio’s commitment to delivering the best gaming experience across different platforms.

As the countdown to the game’s release continues, fans can’t help but anticipate the breathtaking RPG gameplay, immersive storytelling, and stunning visuals that have become synonymous with the Baldur’s Gate series. With the added features of cross-save compatibility, players can now embark on their heroic journeys seamlessly, regardless of the platform they choose.

The news of cross-save compatibility has undoubtedly elevated the excitement for Baldur’s Gate III. Players can now look forward to starting their adventures on one platform and easily pick up where they left off on a different one. The ability to share their progress between PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC sets a new standard for player convenience and is a testament to Larian Studios’ commitment to providing an inclusive and accessible gaming experience.

With Baldur’s Gate III set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox in the coming months, fans all over the world can soon immerse themselves in the rich world of Forgotten Realms once again. The wait is almost over, and the excitement is reaching new heights with each passing day. Let the adventures begin!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

