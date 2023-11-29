Home » Baldur’s Gate III’s fifth patch will fix broken Act 3
Baldur’s Gate III Faces Issues with Upcoming Patch

Baldur’s Gate III, the popular role-playing game, is set to release its fifth major patch soon. Since its launch in August, the game has undergone numerous changes, including the addition of a specific ending for Karlach and the option to change the adventurer’s appearance. However, the latest patch has brought about some issues.

According to reports, Act 3 of the game has been labeled as a crash by many online players. Complaints include companions refusing to follow the lead member, NPCs disappearing, and conversations not happening at all. It has been revealed that these issues are caused by the game taking into account the player’s violence and theft. Rather than moving on after a theft, the game spends too much time wondering if anyone saw the player. This has led to the upcoming patch being highly anticipated by the game’s community.

The game developers have taken notice of these issues and have assured players that the next patch will address these concerns. The patch is expected to be released before the end of the week.

Fans of Baldur’s Gate III are eagerly awaiting the upcoming patch in hopes that it will resolve the issues that have been affecting their gaming experience.

