Formula 1 builds F1 DRIVE karting facility in London

Tottenham Hotspur and Formula 1 Partner to Create First Go-Kart Facility in London Stadium

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Formula 1 to unveil the world‘s first go-kart facility in a stadium in London. The partnership, which has been ongoing for 15 years, has resulted in the opening of F1 DRIVE London, a state-of-the-art karting venue located under the south stand of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The facility boasts an immersive sound system designed to make drivers feel as though they are racing on an outdoor track. With a safe track suitable for adults and teenagers, F1 DRIVE London offers two different sizes of karts to cater to a wide range of enthusiasts.

Utilizing cutting-edge audio technology, the venue plays pre-recorded recordings of F1 drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc. Additionally, British broadcaster David Croft and Belgian presenter Naomi Schiff serve as race commentators, creating an authentic Grand Prix experience for all participants.

Each kart is equipped with a new air resistance reduction system and an 18-centimeter LED display to further enhance the racing experience. F1 DRIVE London aims to welcome drivers of all ages and genders, making it an inclusive and exciting destination for racing enthusiasts.

The facility is set to open to the public in early 2024, offering a unique and immersive karting experience for visitors. With the launch of F1 DRIVE London, Tottenham Hotspur and Formula 1 are revolutionizing the entertainment offerings within sports stadiums, bringing the thrill of motorsport to a whole new audience. Interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture.