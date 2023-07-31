Barbie surpasses The Batman, the highest grossing Warner of the dec…

Barbie continues to break records: the film achieved an incredible box office gross of $774 million globally, surpassing The Batman at the box office to become Warner Bros.’s top grosser this decade.

As Comicbook explains, the collection of the weekend just past allows you to place among the 20 highest-grossing films of all time produced by the Warner Bros. studio. Only three major franchises – the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, DC and Tolkien’s Middle-earth – are positioned above it in the ratings. The film also surpassed Warner’s previous highest-grossing, The Batman, which fetched $766,039,263 during its run at the global box office. To find a more successful film we have to go back to Joker in 2019 (which Barbie could reach at 1.074 billion).

This makes Barbie the Warner’s biggest film hit of the 1920swhich could prompt the studio to consider a sequel or to continue collaborating with Mattel, which is already working on new scripts.

Barbie and Oppenheimer remained firmly at the top of the box office for a second weekend, each taking about half of the previous week’s gain. Barbie took home about $93 million, while Oppenheimer took home $46 million.

Barbie is predicted to easily cross the $1 billion mark in global grossing before the end of its showing in cinemas. And it could come next to the most watched film of the year so far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Directed by Greta Gerwigalong with the sensational cast led by Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling, seem to have won over audiences as well as critics. And along with Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie proved that originality works in the cinema – even in the summer.

