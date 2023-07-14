How powerful is the PC? New performance assessment at ALTERNATE makes the selection easier

You need a new gaming PC, but you have no idea what hardware you need to play your favorite games smoothly? No problem! The new performance assessment at ALTERNATE will help you to find the right system for you.

What is the performance rating?

The performance assessment is based on game-related FPS and benchmark values ​​from 3DMark. Real tests from thousands of 3D-Mark users are used to determine this. It should be noted that these are only orientation values. Depending on the driver settings, thermal optimization and other factors, the actual values ​​can deviate from the forecast values. The results are primarily intended as a decision-making aid.

How does the performance assessment work?

The performance assessment is currently offered in two different areas. On the one hand on the product detail pages of the in-house ALTERNATE PCs. You will now find a small benchmark symbol between “Details” and “Product ratings”.

A click on the symbol takes you directly to the corresponding performance assessment. Both a TimeSpyScore and the expected performance in different games and resolutions are displayed there. The following games can currently be selected:

Apex Legends (higher Cap)

CS:GO (uncapped)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (ray tracing enabled)

Diablo IV

Elden Ring

Fortnite

Fortnite (ray tracing enabled)

League of Legends

Valorant

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft (ray tracing enabled)

Four different FPS values ​​are displayed for each game. The FPS indicate how many frames per second can be calculated by the system. In general, one speaks of a consistently fluid display from 60 FPS. In typical eSports titles, however, 144 FPS or more is desirable.

The performance assessment provides FPS values ​​for Full HD (Medium & Ultra Settings), WQHD (Ultra Settings) and UHD (Medium Settings). This makes it easy to see whether the gaming PC meets your own requirements.

In addition, the 3DMark performance assessment can also be used in the ALTERNATE PC configurator. In order to get an estimate of the gaming performance, at least the processor, memory and graphics card must be selected.

Really practical: with alternative graphics cards, the selection shows directly how changing the GPU would affect the FPS. In the example below, swapping an ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF GAMING OC for a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 EAGLE OC would mean a loss of 45 FPS (Cyberpunk 2077, Full HD and Ultra settings).

By the way: if you’ve always wanted to assemble your own gaming PC, we have detailed instructions for you here on the blog. In it we explain step by step how to proceed and what you should pay attention to. This way you are guaranteed to get your dream PC even as a complete beginner!

