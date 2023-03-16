Some foreign media have discovered that Microsoft suspects that it has relaxed the waiting list for the Bing Chat feature launched yesterday, and now anyone can register and use GPT-4-enabled chatbots instantly.

Users currently need to use the Edge browser to go to the http://bing.com/new website, click “Join the Waiting List” in it, and then log in with a Mircrosoft account to have the opportunity to obtain trial permissions. We tested and found that if you enable the VPN and connect to the US, you have a better chance of success.

▲Click “Join the waiting list” and log in with a new account that has not been queued

▲If you have a VPN, open the connection to the United States

▲The editor has tried a few accounts, all of which can be applied and joined immediately without waiting, but pay attention,Some accounts that are already waiting are still waitingI don’t know why Microsoft has this policy

▲It can be used immediately after the application is completed (look at the ChatGPT answer on the right hand side of the Bing search results) Note that you need to use a VPN to connect to the United States or countries and regions where ChatGPT currently has services

After successfully obtaining access, users can use the new version of GPT-4 in Bing. The frequency of using the new version of Bing Chat is relaxed to a maximum of 15 questions per round, and a maximum of 150 questions can be asked throughout the day. However, the new version of Bing Chat is still in beta state, and there are still opportunities for errors.

Caitlin Roulston, Microsoft’s director of communications, said that during the test period, it may speed up the approval of some users to use the new version of Bing, while maintaining the service of registering and testing the new version of Bing in Bing.com.

