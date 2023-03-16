Home Technology Ready to use Bing + ChatGPT-4 without waiting for Microsoft to relax the new version of Bing Chat test eligibility
Ready to use Bing + ChatGPT-4 without waiting for Microsoft to relax the new version of Bing Chat test eligibility

Some foreign media have discovered that Microsoft suspects that it has relaxed the waiting list for the Bing Chat feature launched yesterday, and now anyone can register and use GPT-4-enabled chatbots instantly.

Users currently need to use the Edge browser to go to the http://bing.com/new website, click “Join the Waiting List” in it, and then log in with a Mircrosoft account to have the opportunity to obtain trial permissions. We tested and found that if you enable the VPN and connect to the US, you have a better chance of success.

▲The editor has tried a few accounts, all of which can be applied and joined immediately without waiting, but pay attention,Some accounts that are already waiting are still waitingI don’t know why Microsoft has this policy

After successfully obtaining access, users can use the new version of GPT-4 in Bing. The frequency of using the new version of Bing Chat is relaxed to a maximum of 15 questions per round, and a maximum of 150 questions can be asked throughout the day. However, the new version of Bing Chat is still in beta state, and there are still opportunities for errors.

Caitlin Roulston, Microsoft’s director of communications, said that during the test period, it may speed up the approval of some users to use the new version of Bing, while maintaining the service of registering and testing the new version of Bing in Bing.com.

Source: The Verge

