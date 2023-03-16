Do you always feel tired and don’t know how to fix it? We explain to you what causes chronic fatigue and how to deal with it

I’m always tired. Or also: why am I always sleepy?

You wake up in the morning feeling like you haven’t slept enough or well enough, your eyelids droop during meetings, and you’ll keep poking your head over your desk to nap.

Even on sunny days you would gladly stay under the duvet minding your own business but the alarm clock reminds you that you have duties.

The same is true on the weekend when with immense effort you have to get off the sofa to not have the feeling of having wasted the day, but you would have gladly spent it lying down dozing in front of the TV.

Be careful because there may be some psychological causes behind all this tiredness.

Why am I always tired? 3 psychological explanations

Ask yourself if you are feeling burnt out

If you are always tired you should ask yourself if you feel literally run out.

Understood as that feeling of feel the depleted energya zero.

As if there is little chance of finding something that motivates.

That’s if you sense a mental breakdown – and most likely also physical – you should ask yourself what brought you to this point and what you could do to improve the situation.

Ask yourself what you need to look for improve your situation.

Fatigue is a symptom

Fatigue is a symptom just like anxiety or a panic attack.

Feeling tired can come from precise causes such as vitamin deficiencies or lack of sleep but if everything is ok? If looking deeper there seem to be no organic causes?

One goes by exclusion and it is the case in which one can suspect it to be a psychosomatic symptom who wants to report a mental illness.

Have you ever thought about it?

Fatigue must always be deepened

When tiredness seems to have no reason, it is persistent and even intense, first of all we need to investigate if there are any any pathological conditions.

If not then we need to understand if fatigue is accompanied by other symptoms such as anxiety, apathy or sadness.

Sometimes it happens that chronic fatigue is a symptom of a disguised depression or a mood disorder that occurs almost exclusively with somatic symptoms such as fatigue, cramps, tachycardia, headache or insomnia.