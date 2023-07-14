denounced floods and the Municipality of Neuquén responded

The rises in the Neuquén and Limay rivers affected some areas of Neuquén such as the Hiroki Peninsula and the Parque Agreste, which had to be closed to the public. On the other hand, residents of the Belgrano neighborhood assured RIO NEGRO RADIO that they also They are affected by the rains and the increase in the flow of the Limay that generated the increase in water tables, and they affirmed that They are abandoned by the municipality. The executive responded about the situation.

The municipality reported that Today the announced maximum was dispensed into the Limay River, which was 600 cubic meters per second, but that the limit is 1200. The Undersecretary of Environment and Citizen Protection indicated that it is for the purpose of generate hydroelectric power. For this reason, he commented that the coastal zone is permanently monitored. However, neighborhood residents Belgrano assured that they are affected and did not receive assistance from the municipality.

«They left us stranded, once again we feel abandoned, We have been here for 20 years and we have no services“, commented one of the residents of the Belgrano neighborhood, Gustavo Pérez. He commented that due to the increase in the napas the skeptical wells are full and all the patios are flooded. «They have not come to offer us nylon, sheets or heating, “he commented.

The neighbor mentioned that while there are around 200 families, “the number is always doubled because sometimes there are two families in the houses living,” he said. Besides, He suggested that the municipality is unaware of the situation in the neighborhood.

“We feel enormous discrimination, we have been abandoned by the municipality and the province for 20 years,” said Pérez. “It strikes us that we are in the center of all services and we do not have none,” he added.

The neighbor commented that over the years They have carried out measures of force, and there were promises, “but nothing ever came of it.”«. Thus, he commented that they will meet with the neighbors to discuss the steps to follow.

The Limay increased and they denounced floods: what the municipality said

Francisco Baggio, Undersecretary of the Environment and Citizen Protection, pointed out that the Limay River, due to the need to generate hydroelectric power will increase its flow and will reach 600 cubic meters per second this Fridayfrom Arroyito.

He commented that the Neuquén and Limay rivers have different expenditure limits. While the Neuquen it has a maximum of 600, the Limay has one of 1200. The AIC announced that the same amount would be spent on both rivers, the difference is that the purpose of the latter is to generate electricity.

«With the Limay river at 600 cubic meters per second there are no problems, there were situations with the elevation of napas”, commented.

In this sense, regarding the situation in the Belgrano neighborhood, he commented that no requests for assistance have arrived at the undersecretariat. “The flood must still be due to rainwater and there must still be in the streets,” she commented. «It may happen that there is an outcrop of napas, product of the rise of the river, “he explained.

“We are going to Go do a survey to see what’s going on, a tour to see the situation, “said Baggio. He commented that the water on public roads It is related to the fact that the soil is clay. “It is difficult for the streets to absorb water because they are made of clay, it can be like this for a few days,” he explained.

In turn, he commented that with the conjunction of the Limay and Neuquén rivers, the area of ​​the riverside neighborhoods needs more attention, so The tours continue in the Confluencia Rural and Confluencia Urban neighborhoodsa.

Listen to Gustavo Pérez, a resident of the Belgrano neighborhood, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

