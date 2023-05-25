Home » Barbie, the new trailer of the film with the original song…
In the new trailer of Barbiethe movie of Greta Gerwig con Margot Robbie protagonist, lasts almost three minutes and includes a piece of Dance the Night, the song of Dua Lipa designed for the film. The film – and the song – will arrive on July 20 at the cinema.

Barbie is the first live action film dedicated to the famous doll of Matteldirected by Greta Gerwig and written by herself together with Noah Baumbach. And judging by the trailer, he promises to surprise us.

The film tells the story of one Barbie (Margot Robbie) which is expelled from Barbieland because it does not meet the standards of perfection imposed by the society of dolls. As, finds himself in the real world, where he will have to face the challenges and opportunities of a life different from the one he knew.

In Barbieland, she hangs out with several alternate versions of herself, played by actresses such as Kate McKinnon (with too much experimented doll hair), Issa Rae, Dua Lipa and Emma Mackey.

But in the real world, the only other “doll” will be Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend. He will meet instead America Ferrera as Gloria, a human woman who will help her adjust to her new reality, while Helen Mirren will play the narrator. And Will Ferrel who seems to be playing a laughable villain. But we could go on: in the cast there are also Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Scott vans, Kingsley Ben-Adir and many other actors that you will undoubtedly recognize.

The film is a fantastic and adventurous comedy, but also a reflection on the meaning of identity, self-esteem and happiness. And it promises to make us laugh. It will arrive in Italian cinemas on July 20, 2023, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

