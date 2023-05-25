School in Paraguay teaches its students to cook, wash and iron

The students have been appreciative of being taught how to maintain a home using their own skills.

Basic household tasks such as washing, ironing, sweeping and cooking were chosen by the Paraguayan educational center to teach its students skills that at some point in their lives, will be useful to them, the institution declared to the local media.

“The truth is that I had no idea about ironing because my mother was afraid that I would burn myself and the teacher taught me responsibly and I was acquiring knowledge, that was what moved me”. said Romy Fiorella Centurión, a sixth grade student and I add that now she irons her uniform, her clothes and everything else she needs every day.

The Sembrador Ciudad Este school is the organization in charge of the project. The educational center posts photos of its students learning these skills on its Facebook page. “This will help me a lot for when I grow up and live alone, if I live alone and although I particularly enjoy these things, they don’t bother me either. I am willing to help if my mother asks me to”, said Mauricio Sautu, 13 years old.

Social media users were captivated by these academic activities. The institution’s directives ensured that the goal of the program was to provide students with a well-rounded education rather than confine them to particular roles. The school ensures that gymnastics and computer maintenance are also taught at its facilities.