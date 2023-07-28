Barclays Analyst Leaks Possible Prices of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Barclays Analyst Leaks Possible Prices for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Recently, information from Apple’s supply chain has provided insights into the supposed prices of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The latest analyst to add to this conversation is Tim Long, a Barclays analyst, who has leaked more precise details about the official price of the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to Tim Long, his estimates for the official prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are based on conversations with some companies in Apple’s supply chain in Asia. He predicts that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro will increase by $100 compared to the launch price of the iPhone 14 Pro. As for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is expected to become the most expensive iPhone in history, Long suggests that its price will escalate by $100 to $200 compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If these estimates are accurate, the price lineup for the iPhone 15 line in the United States would be as follows:

iPhone 15: $799

iPhone 15 Plus: $899

iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199 – $1,299

However, it is important to note that these prices are subject to change and may vary slightly from the leaked information.

For European customers, after considering the conversion from dollars to euros and including export taxes and VAT, the potential prices for the iPhone 15 line would be as follows:

iPhone 15: €1,011

iPhone 15 Plus: €1,161

iPhone 15 Pro: €1,421

iPhone 15 Pro Max: €1,571 – €1,671

While these leaked prices offer a glimpse into the potential cost of the upcoming iPhones, it is important to keep in mind that they are still speculative and subject to change.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max can be attributed to the implementation of multiple hardware improvements. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscopic lens in its camera module to enhance optical zoom capabilities. Additionally, both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to be equipped with the powerful A17 Bionic chip.

Other rumored features include a multifunctional action button that could replace the sound switch and control iOS 17 features in the iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may also boast a substantial 4,852 mAh battery capacity, second only to the battery capacity of the iPhone 15 Plus.

As discussions about the potential price of Apple’s iPhone 15 line continue, many ponder whether the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is excessively high. These speculations and leaks give us a glimpse of what to expect from Apple’s next-gen smartphones.

Stay tuned as more information about the iPhone 15 line unfolds.

