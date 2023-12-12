Barry Keoghan teases Joker return in The Batman Part II

The Batman Sequel: Will The Joker Make a Return?

Fans of The Batman are eagerly anticipating the sequel, set to be released in late 2025. While details about the film are still scarce, one burning question on everyone’s mind is whether the Joker will make a return.

Barry Keoghan, who made a guest appearance as the Joker in the first film, recently teased fans when asked about his potential involvement in the sequel. “I can’t really say anything,” he told Etalk. “But it’s going to be exciting, isn’t it? To see the Joker come back to life again… my smile says it all.”

While Keoghan’s response isn’t a confirmation, his sly smile has led many to speculate that the iconic villain will indeed reappear in the sequel. It’s no secret that the Joker holds a special place in Batman’s rogues’ gallery, and fans will likely be thrilled to see the character make a return to the big screen.

As for the main villain of the sequel, there are numerous famous Batman villains who could potentially take on the role. However, it seems likely that the Joker will remain a background player until he’s ready to make his presence known once again.

With the anticipation building for The Batman sequel, fans will have to wait patiently for more details to emerge about the film and whether the Joker will indeed make a return.

