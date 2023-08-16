Battlefield 2042 Development Update Reveals New Maps, Season 6 Preview, and Returning Rewards

Battlefield 2042 Unveils Exciting Updates in Latest Development Update

Picture/taken from YouTube@Battlefield

The Battlefield 2042 team has just released their highly anticipated Development Update, revealing all the thrilling additions coming to the popular shooter game. Hosted by Community Manager Tom Straatman and Producer Bruce Brodie, the update provided players with a sneak peek of Season 6 and its new maps, set to launch in October 2023. Additionally, a new feature called “Return” was announced, allowing players to relive their favorite moments during the transition between Seasons 5 and 6.

During the next six weeks starting August 29, players will have the opportunity to participate in Battlefield 2042: Homecoming, where they can earn weekly rewards. The event will introduce new ways to explore beloved maps and game modes, including “Assault Mayhem XL”, “Tactical Conquest”, “Breakthrough Chaos”, “Conquer Assault”, and “Close”, alongside the classic chaotic “Battlefield” scene.

One of the highlights of the “Return” feature is the introduction of exciting new content. Players can expect an array of character, vehicle, and weapon skins, including the return of previous store content. Moreover, the update promises game quality enhancements and enriching encyclopedia content, ensuring players will have a comprehensive understanding of the immersive world of “Battlefield 2042”.

For more information on the “Return” feature and other updates, players are encouraged to visit the Battlefield Blog for the latest development updates or follow the official Twitter account (@BattlefieldComm) for live updates.

As anticipation continues to build for the upcoming Season 6, Battlefield 2042 players can rest assured that the game’s developers, DICE, are dedicated to providing an unparalleled gaming experience. With new maps, thrilling gameplay modes, and a wealth of exciting rewards, the future looks promising for fans of this blockbuster shooter.