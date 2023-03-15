Home Technology “Battlefield 2042” Steam period free play event begins- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
"Battlefield 2042" Steam period free play event begins

“Battlefield 2042” Steam period free play event begins- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

The Battlefield 2042 Steam Free Trial runs from March 13th to 16th, giving players the chance to experience all of the game’s insane combat, exciting maps, high-tech weapons, high-performance vehicles, and unique specialist soldiers.

Battlefield 2042 has come a long way since its launch, and with the launch of Season Four, Every Second Counts, the gaming experience is bigger and better than ever.

In “Every Second Counts”, there is no time to hesitate. The unit-based battle will return in the fourth season of “Every Second Counts”, gather your team quickly and dominate the dry and rugged South African battlefield suitable for close-range melee. Deploy as Scout Specialist Blasco and use her X6 Infiltration Device to block enemy tracks. The CAV-Gladiator Vehicle will keep your squad moving in unison, while the compact, buttless Super 500 will let you do it at close quarters. Stand out from the crowd by fighting in the role of an elite unit.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/_2042/

