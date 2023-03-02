HONOR today unveiled the worldwide availability of HONOR Magic5 and the HONOR Magic Vs, the latest additions to the successful lineup of the HONOR Magic series, ready to offer users around the world a true flagship smartphone experience.

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co said:

“Committed to responding to the real needs of customers, HONOR takes a human-centric approach to product innovation, offering intuitive technological solutions to improve everyone’s daily life. HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic Vs push the industry benchmarks in every aspect of the smartphone user experience, in line with our vision to enable smart living for everyone.”

HONOR Magic5 Pro

Featuring a number of significant upgrades, the flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts impressive advances in design, display, photography and performance, beating multiple industry benchmarks to deliver a class-leading user experience.

Adhering to the iconic design “Eye of Muse”, HONOR Magic5 Pro evolves the concept, redesigning and introducing the Star Wheel Triple Camera system. Paying homage to Antoni Gaudi, HONOR Magic5 Pro features ultra-narrow double-curved symmetrical bezels on both sides and the design of the Star Wheel Triple Camera which is located in the center of the back cover, blending the beautiful curves found in natural landscapes and modern architecture into the cutting-edge device design, demonstrating the harmonious combination of art and technology.

A premium display debuts at the top of the DXOMARK chart

Equipped with a display 6.81 inch LTPO with a unique quad-curved floating screen, the HONOR Magic5 Pro ensures an immersive visual experience, whether the user is browsing, playing or reading. Equipped with an innovative display luminance enhancement technology, the series HONOR Magic5 offers a peak HDR brightness of 1800 nits, ensuring a clear view even in bright sunlight. Thanks to the dual luminance calibration for a typical brightness of 120 nits in the interior and 800 nits in the exterior, HONOR Magic5 Pro delivers industry-leading color accuracy.

HONOR Magic5 Pro is also equipped with a chipset Discrete Display to improve the visual quality of moving images. In addition to offering an effect HDR (High Dynamic Range) always on to improve video clarity, the chipset ensures a higher frame rate with lower power consumption for a smoother and longer gaming experience. Certified with HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced, HONOR Magic5 Pro allows users to enjoy videos and movies with enhanced image quality.

HONOR Magic5 Pro achieved an excellent overall display performance, reaching the 1st place in the DXOMARK ranking of smartphone displays with a maximum score of 152.

An unrivaled camera system ranked #1 on DXOMARK

HONOR Magic5 Pro took first place in the global camera ranking DXOMARK with a score of 152, making it the highest rated smartphone among those tested so far. HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with a triple main camera which includes a camera 50MP wide angle, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. With a larger sensor size for superior light-sensing performance, the camera system produces photos with fine detail every time, regardless of lighting conditions. Ultra Fusion Computational Optics, a computational optical algorithm that integrates the camera system, dramatically improves image sharpness with uno zoom da 3,5x a 100x, distinguishing the device from other smartphones on the market.

Equipped with the brand new HONOR Image Engine, HONOR Magic5 Pro features a brand new Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm, which allows users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity. Users can also capture low-light scenes clearly and quickly with the Super Night Capture function.

HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with IMAX Enhanced Movie Master, which allows users to shoot and edit stunning videos with their smartphone.

Enhanced privacy and security for all-around protection

HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with a security system Dual-TEE co-developed with Qualcomm, which offers hardware-level protection for user data. Equipped with an unobtrusive security chipset, the HONOR Magic5 series offers maximum security for passwords and biometric data such as face ID and fingerprints.

With the interesting update of AI Privacy Call 2.0, HONOR’s innovative solution against sound-leaking, HONOR Magic5 Pro introduces industry-first spatial sound energy control technology, which generates opposing sound waves to prevent sound leakage in private phone calls. As well as improve call volume by 100% for a clearer communication experienceAI Privacy Call 2.0 ensures that even if the user is in a crowded but quiet environment such as an elevator, nearby people cannot hear the caller’s voice clearly.

Flagship performance thanks to cutting-edge technology

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, HONOR Magic5 Pro delivers unmatched performance, allowing you to enhance your productivity and entertainment at any time. Featuring the industry’s first standalone Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna architecture, HONOR Magic5 Pro improves Wi-Fi performance by 200% and reduces latency Wi-Fi by 30% compared to traditional antennas industry, offering users maximum flexibility and mobility for work and leisure.

With the support of 66W Wired and 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with a super large 5100mAh battery that ensures a full day of uninterrupted use.

With the latest version of MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, HONOR Magic5 Pro offers a number of intelligent features, such as MagicRing for cross-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition, which help users to further increase their productivity.

HONOR Magic Vs foldable phone on the global market

HONOR’s first foldable smartphone to debut outside of China, HONOR Magic Vs boasts an exceptional design, display and performance, taking the foldable smartphone experience to the next level.

The HONOR Magic Vs is exceptionally thin and light, measuring just 12.9mm thick when folded and weighing 267 grams. Despite its compact form, HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with a battery at 5000mAhthe largest among foldable smartphones weighing less than 270 g available today.

Contributing to the light weight of the HONOR Magic Vs is the revolutionary super-lightweight gearless hinge that has been carefully crafted using one-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from 92 in the previous generation to just 4. Thanks to its exceptional durability , the zipper is able to withstand up to 400,000 folds, as tested by TÜV Rheinland, which equates to more than ten years of use with 100 folds per day, setting a new benchmark for foldable smartphone design.

Thanks to the sophisticated hinge structure, the HONOR Magic Vs folds tightly without gaps and has an almost completely flat screen when unfolded, a feature that competing foldable devices on the market do not offer.

To maximize productivity, HONOR Magic Vs features a 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90% screen to body ratio. When it’s open, HONOR Magic Vs offers a tablet-like experience, thanks to an extra-large 7.9-inch internal display, which allows users to multitask and view content with ease.

Packed with professional eye comfort solutions, the HONOR Magic Vs features dynamic dimming, circadian night display, and PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming at 1920 Hz, the highest frequency ever achieved in the current foldable smartphone markets, to effectively reduce the effects of digital eye strain.

Superior configurations for a powerful user experience

The HONOR Magic Vs features an impressive triple rear camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 main cameraa main camera 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro and an 8MP 3X optical zoom camera, to deliver an exceptional photographic experience, regardless of the shooting scenario.

Powered by the Qualcomm Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, HONOR Magic Vs offers improved performance with greater energy efficiency for a faster and smoother user experience. Powered by HONOR’s Turbo X motors, it is committed to ensuring longer battery life and a smoother experience.

Color, prices and availability

HONOR Magic Vs is running the latest version of HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. In addition to HONOR Connect for cross-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition, the foldable flagship features Smart Multi-window e APP Extender to support multi-tasking between applications and within the same application, respectively, helping users save time and achieve more in life.

Designed for the adventurous spirit, the HONOR Magic5 Pro comes in black and grass green, while the HONOR Magic5 comes in black and blue, all inspired by the wonder of nature

HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available from early May with a price starting from €1199.00. (12G+512GB).

Available in two stunning colors, cyan and black, the HONOR Magic Vs will start at €1599.00. Availability will be announced soon.

