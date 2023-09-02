SEGA Announces Development Plans for ‘Company of Heroes 3’ and Releases New Content Roadmap

SEGA’s Relic Entertainment Reveals Development Plan for “Company of Heroes 3” Game

SEGA Co., Ltd. has announced that Relic Entertainment™, Inc., a subsidiary of SEGA® Europe Limited, has unveiled the follow-up development plan for their highly anticipated game “Company of Heroes™ 3”. The plan outlines a new content roadmap that includes upcoming updates for both the PC and console versions, focusing on gameplay changes, bug fixes, and feature expansions.

To provide fans with a glimpse into the future of “Company of Heroes 3,” a captivating introductory video has been released. The video sets the stage for the exciting features and updates that await players.

This year, players can expect a major PC update called Umbral Wasp, scheduled for release in October. Umbral Wasp will introduce improved unit and animation responses, enhanced unit pathing, a new 4v4 map, a reworked 1v1 map, balance adjustments, and various gameplay improvements. Furthermore, the PC version will receive additional updates later in the year, with highly requested features such as a replay system and unit responses.

Console players will not be left behind, as they eagerly await the release of the Brass Leopard update next month. First introduced in June on the PC version, the Brass Leopard update brings new maps, game enhancements, and audio updates to console players, ensuring they have a seamless gaming experience.

For fans craving even more content, they won’t have to wait too long. A highly anticipated expansion for “Company of Heroes 3” is already in the works and is set to release later this year. Gamers are advised to stay tuned to the official blog (English version) for the latest information and updates.

To learn more about this exciting new development, visit the official website. For regular updates and news, gamers can follow the official social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Relic Entertainment™, Inc. is an award-winning game development studio responsible for creating critically acclaimed games such as “Company of Heroes”, “Age of Empires IV”, and “Warhammer 40,000: Daybreak”, among others. Established in 1997, Relic has consistently delivered groundbreaking real-time strategy games and continues to innovate as a studio under SEGA. For additional information about Relic Entertainment™, Inc., visit www.relic.com.

SEGA® Europe Ltd. is the European distribution arm of SEGA CORPORATION and is renowned for its interactive entertainment offerings for both home and non-home use. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for various hardware platforms, including PCs, wireless devices, and platforms from Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns several video game development studios, including Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive, and HARDlight. For more information about SEGA Europe Ltd., visit www.sega.co.uk.

