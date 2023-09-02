How to Quickly Lose 5 cm from Your Belly: A Nutritionist’s Unexpected Trick Revealed

Nutritionist Reveals Unexpected Secret to Quickly Lose Belly Fat

Annoyed with the stubborn fat that accumulates around your abdomen area? Well, you’re not alone. Both women and men have struggled with what is commonly referred to as “love handles.” Fortunately, the era of low-waisted pants is behind us, so we no longer have to worry about exposing our hips. However, it doesn’t mean we should get used to carrying that extra weight around our bellies.

According to various nutrition experts, fat that accumulates in the abdomen is not just unsightly but also dangerous for our health. This type of fat, known as visceral fat, is found between the trunk and internal organs. Nutrition experts consider it the most threatening due to the increased risk of contracting diseases, some of which can be life-threatening.

Before recommending a diet, nutritionists often measure abdominal circumference in centimeters to understand the amount of visceral fat that needs to be eliminated. The goal is not necessarily achieving a perfect shape, but rather promoting a healthy body.

Abdominal fat poses several risks to our health. Firstly, it releases adipocytokines, which are insulin-releasing molecules. The danger lies in triggering metabolic syndrome, a risk factor for both type II diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, excessive abdominal fat can disrupt the hormonal balance necessary for sustained energy levels throughout the day. Furthermore, adipocytokines may lead to neurological disorders with long-term effects. Research suggests that abdominal fat can be a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and other brain disorders.

Now, let’s get to the secret that our nutritionist suggests for losing belly fat. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not about severely restricting food intake. Rather, the trick lies in portion control. Our expert advises consuming a fistful of carbohydrates, proteins, and vegetables at each meal. This simple method, with the correct proportions, can help you lose up to 5 centimeters of belly fat in no time.

So, say goodbye to those love handles and hello to better health. Remember, it’s not just about achieving a perfect figure, but about taking care of your overall well-being. Consult a nutritionist or dietician to help you devise a balanced and effective plan to shed that stubborn belly fat.

