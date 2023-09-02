My life as a blogger ~ MOH Aventure

For several years, my voice and my pen have been freely expressed on a multitude of subjects such as culture, the environment, active citizenship and democracy. Through unbiased journalistic writing, I was already striving to be objective in my social media discussions, even though I didn’t yet have a personal blog. Story of how I managed to become a member of the largest French-speaking community of bloggers: Mondoblog.

My friends often ask me the lingering question: Is there the ahan in it ? “, in other words “ Do you make money as a blogger? ».

My answer, an emphatic yes, does not require extensive explanation. My choice to become a blogger stemmed above all from my desire to be heard, to broaden my horizons of knowledge, to question popular consciences on certain realities that torment us and to share my passions and experiences with my community.

@mohaventure in a canoe on the Niger River in Ségou (4th region of Mali)

A new perception of blogging

Four or five years ago, the term “blogger” did not mean anything to me in particular, since almost everyone designated themselves as such on their Facebook profile. But the years passed and I changed my mind thanks to the captivating stories and photographs of Ousmane Traoré, alias Makavelias well as George Attino. In addition, the many exciting articles shared by bloggers of Doniblog et Assoblog also caught my attention. At the time, I was still just a trainee journalist for the short-lived site www.Lemalien.com. Through my experiences in various press organs in Bamako, I regularly crossed paths with bloggers.

By getting involved in civic actions within youth organizations, I understood that blogging was an essential tool for citizenship in Mali. THE Covid-19 stories, teachers’ strike and many other topics I discovered on Makaveli’s blog opened my eyes. Better, the helmet awareness campaignsthe fight against illegal occupation of public spaces by shopkeepersas well as fact-checkings (verifications of erroneous information) and other social phenomena denounced by bloggers have deeply inspired me.

A viral video on Tik-Tok claims Mali’s transitional president Col. Assimi Goita would have gone to the president of Cote d’Ivoire to ask for forgiveness. The video, although real, has been taken out of context…#AngaSèguè_Sèguè #ABM #Mali pic.twitter.com/sQyxw827nN — Association of Bloggers of Mali (@AssoBlogMali) July 19, 2023

Story of a monblogger

It is said that he who writes and tells stories is a storyteller. However, I would say that he is also a modern griot, even a journalist. As a journalist, I found it difficult to be subjective and to share my point of view as a storyteller. I remained in the position of the traditional griot, telling the stories as they came to me. This situation prompted me to look for a blog, although it was a titanic struggle to be able to afford one. To become a member of an association of bloggers in Mali, I had to devote time, which was incompatible with my active role within the Junior Chamber International Mali, a civic organization of young people. I had to be a member of one of the bloggers’ associations in Mali, of which there are only two. All my attempts to join one of these blogger hubs have failed. For good reason, I had to devote time to it, which was incompatible with my active role within the Junior Chamber International Malia civic youth organization.

@mohaventure in an exhibition on the sidelines of Ségou Art in January 2023

The discovery of Mondoblog

Faced with this impasse, I made my Facebook account and other social media my blogging platforms, even though I was told it was unprofessional. This is how I discovered the existence of Mondoblog in January 2023, thanks to a friend with whom I discussed a lot. I was already subscribed to their page and had heard about the contest since 2020, yet I didn’t know much about Mondoblog. Without much surprise and after extensive research, I was convinced by the project. When season 10 opened, I applied and became a Mondoblog blogger.

@mohaventure at Place de Souvenirs in Dakar Senegal in August 2022

This platform allows me to be read in the French-speaking world, to be guided and criticized to improve myself daily. It’s a digital opportunity to spread messages, highlight discreet heroes who remain in the shadows of the media, share my daily life, expose my vision of the world and raise my voice against all these injustices that grow under our feet. . This is how we became aware of my old motorcycle carcass, which I will soon make a singular story.

@mohaventure a speech on the sidelines of the Inter-University Organizations Meeting of JCI Africa in Mbour, Senegal in July 2023

Since I joined this large virtual community of French-speaking storytellers, everything around me has been a source of inspiration. I consider myself a generalist blogger.

Hello MondoFamily! ☺️ Tell us what topics you would most like to write about!✍️

Mondoblog would like to share your stories and experiences, to learn from each other’s experiences. Which of these topics inspires you the most? 👇 — Mondoblog (@mondoblog) July 6, 2023

Continue to share, inspire and create

I will conclude this article by using a sentence that I found on our platform: “ As you know, Mondoblog is much more than a simple blogging platform. It’s a space where creative and daring minds come together to share their unique stories, knowledge and experiences. It’s a place where words come to life and borders blur…

Together we are an international community of storytellers, thinkers and enthusiasts. Let’s keep writing, inspiring and bringing our ideas to life. »

