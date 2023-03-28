Home World Burning tyres, smoke bombs and chanting: thousands take to the streets in Tel Aviv against the justice reform – Video
After the dismissal by the premier Benjamin Netanyahu of the Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant, who had called for a halt to the justice reform, the leaders of the anti-reform protests immediately called a demonstration in Tel Aviv in front of the defense ministry. Thousands showed up in the square, burning tires, throwing smoke bombs and chanting chants, waving Israeli flags.

The leader of the opposition Yair Lapid he attacked Netanyahu’s decision, arguing that “the prime minister can fire the minister, but he cannot dismiss the reality of the people of Israel who are resisting the madness of the majority”.

