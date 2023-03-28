Italia Green light from the House Finance Committee for the possibility for the villette, who have completed at least 30% of the works by 30 September 2022, to conclude the expenses to benefit from 110% until 30 September 2023

Green light from the House Finance Committee for the possibility for the villette, who have completed at least 30% of the works by 30 September 2022, to conclude the expenses to benefit from 110% until 30 September. The amendment was approved in the reformulation proposed orally by the Undersecretary for the Economy, Federico Freni, which modifies the final deadline from 30 June to 30 September

The work on the reformulated amendments was postponed to 7 pm in the Finance Committee of the Chamber convened to resume voting and conclude the examination of the superbonus decree (Legislative Decree 11/2023). To allow the government and the majority to find the latest agreements, the text is expected in the Chamber a few days later than the original calendar: the arrival is set for Wednesday. Among the novelties there could be longer times for deductions: “Up to twenty years” announced the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti.

For non-performing loans a private vehicle

A financial vehicle capable of buying and reselling problem loans, restoring liquidity to the system and unblocking an impasse that has held companies and citizens in check for months. This is the solution that should help to dispose of the mountain of 19 billion blocked superbonus credits. A vehicle that would involve the large public companies, with Enel X in the lead, thus offering their outstretched hand to the government. In the meantime, with a work of moral suasion on banks and institutions, he has collected the promise to restart the acquisition of credits. A double channel that has materialized thanks also to the innovations introduced in the superbonus decree, which reached the final rush in committee in the Chamber and expected on Wednesday in the Chamber.

Giorgetti: a platform is coming to clear the backlog

«We have sensitized institutions and banks. The banks and the post offices have announced that they will start purchasing these credits again, within a framework of greater certainty that we have given from a legal point of view”, explained the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, also announcing the arrival of the vehicle: “It is a system is being developed, a kind of platform, which should somehow make it possible to dispose of all the backlog».

Excluding the use of F24s

However, the use of F24s is excluded, on which the government closes: their use “would generate substantial and very significant cash problems”, explains the undersecretary Federico Freni. It is possible that instead something will be done on the Btp front.

An extension for 2022 sales

Furthermore, to save the transfers of 2022, there is the possibility for those who have not concluded the transfer contract by 31 March to notify the Revenue Agency with the ‘remission in bonis’: that is, by 30 November, paying a fine of 250 euros. Transfer and discount on the invoice remain for the elimination of architectural barriers and also for public housing institutes (Iacp), non-profit organizations and the third sector, and for work on buildings affected by seismic events and also for the flooding of Brands. The shield from joint and several liability for those who purchase superbonus credits is then further extended, also to all transferees who purchase credits from a bank. For banks and businesses that have purchased credit, there is also the possibility of extending the use from 4 to 10 years.

Towards 10-year deductions also for citizens

The possibility is coming for taxpayers who have done work with the superbonus and bring the expenses as a deduction to spread the discount over 10 years instead of 4, thus using more tax space over more years. This was announced by the undersecretary for the economy Federico Freni during a break in the work of the Finance commission. “We are depositing it”, said Freni in reference to the amendment, pointing out that in any case the people concerned represent “residual numbers”.

