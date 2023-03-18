Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches today on Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo gave us a new overview trailer that gave us an introduction to the prequel title.

We saw various gameplay in the trailer, seeing how we could use the Joy-Con to control Cereza and Cheshire separately, or as one entity in the game’s cuddle mode. We also saw how Cheshire and Theresa used their abilities to help each other navigate the forests of Avalon.

While the game might not be as action-packed as your average Bayonetta game, there will be some combat, as shown in the second half of the trailer. You can fight the elves of Theresa and Cheshire, the former chaining them in place and the latter knocking them down.

There’s also a potion-brewing mechanic and tons of abilities to unlock in the prequels, making you an even bigger threat in the Forest of Avalon. Check out all of the above features and more in the trailer below.