Original title: Sun Yingsha narrowly beat the South Korean teenager, and the Chinese team secured the women’s singles and women’s doubles championships in advance | WTT Singapore Grand Slam

The top 4 women’s singles and women’s doubles finals of the 2023WTT Singapore Grand Slam have all been formed.

Qian Tianyi defeated Austrian player Polkanova 4-1. Polkanova won the first game. After gradually adapting to the opponent’s rhythm, Qian Tianyi gradually took the initiative in the game from the second round, and finally she won 4 consecutive rounds. After the game, Qian Tianyi explained why he was passive in the first game, ” The opponent’s rhythm, the first three rebounds, and serving were all a bit awkward, especially in the receiving and receiving link, and I encountered some difficulties. But the overall performance is still good.“In the previous games, Qian Tianyi had passed Chen Siyu, Ito Mima and Yuan Jianan in a row. After defeating Polkanova and advancing to the top 4, she also maintained a calm mind for the semi-finals. “No matter who the opponent is, they are very strong. , do your best. ”

Next, Qian Tianyi will face teammate Zhang Rui in the semi-finals, who defeated German chipper Han Ying 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

Wang Manyu also defeated Monaco’s Yang Xiaoxin 4-1 after losing a game first. ” Recently, Yang Xiaoxin has created a lot of difficulties for the Chinese team. Her style of play is very characteristic, and she was also very uncomfortable in the first few rounds when she came up. After leading 3 to 1, the shots and mentality of the last round were relaxed.“Wang Manyu believes that the 12:10 victory in the fourth game is a watershed in the whole game. “It is very important. After winning, I will definitely release a lot and make more bold shots. ”

Wang Manyu, who has broken into the top 4, will face the winner between Sun Yingsha and South Korean player Zhu Qianxi in the semi-finals. Regarding this, Wang Manyu said: ” I definitely hope that Sasha can win today’s game. For me, no matter who the opponent is behind, I should first prepare myself. After all, I have reached the semi-finals. Every player’s state and performance are very good, so it will definitely be very good. Difficult to fight. Difficult to fight.”

In the evening match, Sun Yingsha defeated Zhu Qianxi, but the difficulty of the process almost exceeded everyone’s expectations. Sun Yingsha led 3 to 1 in the first three rounds. At the beginning of the fourth round, Zhu Qianxi gradually adapted to Sun Yingsha’s speed and changes, and began to use fighting to fight back. At 11:7 and 12:10, Zhu Qianxi won two consecutive rounds to tie the big score. In the deciding game, Sun Yingsha rallied and sealed the victory with 11:5.

Zhu Qianxi was born in China and has also participated in domestic national championships. Sun Yingsha also mentioned after the game that the two had trained or competed together when they were very young, and they played against each other again after many years. Sun Yingsha believes that they can play such a stalemate. , both sides played their best level. Next, Sun Yingsha will face Wang Manyu. Looking forward to the semi-finals, Sun Yingsha believes that “enjoying the game” is more important.” Manyu and I are very good teammates and the best partners. I hope I can enjoy the game and focus on every point. “

Women’s doubles: Chen Meng/Wang Yidilik Ito/Hayata, Guoping locks the women’s doubles championship

Chen Meng/Wang Yidi and Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu successfully met in the women’s doubles final.

Chen Meng/Wang Yidi defeated the Japanese team Mima Ito/Kina Hayata 3-1 in the semifinals. In the first two rounds, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi won first. In the third round, the Japanese team fell behind 1:4 and requested a timeout. This timeout caused Chen Meng/Wang Yidi’s momentum to stagnate for a while, and Ito/Hayata pulled back a round with 11:7. In the fourth game, the Japanese team established another two-point lead. Chen Meng/Wang Yidi did not panic. They scored 5 points in a row after falling behind 6:8, and won the final victory at 11:8.

“This is a wonderful game. The cooperation between Ito and Hayata is very strong, and the style of play is also very fierce. They are the second in the world. We will fight against them in the game.” Chen Meng believes that this game has its own advantages. A lot to gain, ” After all, the two of us cooperate very little. After going through such a difficult game, after winning, we will have a better prediction of our partner’s shots and state.” Wang Yidi added: ” Our ranking is very low, and it is also the first official international competition, so we mainly focus on fighting each other game by game, hoping to get to know each other better on the court.”

Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu defeated the South Korean team Tian Zhixi/Shin Yubin in straight sets. Although the score was 3 to 0, the process was not easy. In the first game, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu had been in a state of chasing points behind, and they won by 12:10 until the end of the game. In the second game, they were overtaken by their opponents with a 7:4 lead, and won 14:12 after a tug-of-war. After leading 2-0, they did not give their opponents another chance, and easily won the last game at 11:3.

Results on March 17

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

Qian Tianyi 4-1 Polkanova (Austria) (-8,7,8,5,6)

Wang Manyu 4-1 Yang Xiaoxin (Monaco) (-7,7,9,10,2)

Sun Yingsha 4 to 3 Zhu Qianxi (South Korea) (3,-5,6,5,-7,-10,5)

Zhang Rui 4 to 1 Han Ying (Germany) (6,11,-10,7,3)

Women’s Doubles Semifinals

Chen Meng/Wang Yidi 3-1 Mima Ito/Kina Hayata (Japan) (8,10,-7,8)

Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu 3 to 0 Tian Zhixi/Shen Yubin (South Korea) (10,12,3)

March 18 schedule

Men’s Singles Semifinals

19:00 Fan Zhendong vs Wang Chuqin

19:45 Malone vs Calderano (Brazil)

Women’s Singles Semifinals

14:45 Qian Tianyi vs Zhang Rui

15:30 Sun Yingsha vs Wang Manyu

Men’s doubles final

14:00 Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin vs. Zhang Yuzhen/Lin Zhongxun (South Korea)

Women’s doubles final

20:30 Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu vs Chen Meng/Wang Yidi

✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦

Enter the video number

Unlock more excitement in the table tennis world——

✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦

✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦

✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦

ball share

Like the ball

the ball is watchingReturn to Sohu to see more