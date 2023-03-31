Esports organization Team BDS has announced a partnership with blockchain platform XBorg. The deal will see the duo partner with a string of Web3 companies, all aimed at delivering new fan experiences to Team BDS fans.

We’re told this will include a partnership with The Sandbox to create the first esports arena on the platform, and a partnership with Avatarz that will allow fans to create their own digital identities, while also receiving virtual exclusives tailored for esports teams Collection.

Jocelyn Roux, Managing Director of Team BDS added:: “This partnership provides the BDS team with a new perspective, introducing virtual space launches and unprecedented experiences for the club. This new technology will have a significant impact on the structure’s overall commercial strategy and the way we engage with our fans. We are delighted to enter into a partnership with XBorg that aims to create a new connection between the BDS team and its fan community, helping the club integrate blockchain technology into its engagement strategy.

There was no word on the finances or length of the partnership agreement.