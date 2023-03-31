Home Technology BDS team cooperates with blockchain platform XBorg – – Gamereactor
Technology

BDS team cooperates with blockchain platform XBorg – – Gamereactor

by admin
BDS team cooperates with blockchain platform XBorg – – Gamereactor

Esports organization Team BDS has announced a partnership with blockchain platform XBorg. The deal will see the duo partner with a string of Web3 companies, all aimed at delivering new fan experiences to Team BDS fans.

We’re told this will include a partnership with The Sandbox to create the first esports arena on the platform, and a partnership with Avatarz that will allow fans to create their own digital identities, while also receiving virtual exclusives tailored for esports teams Collection.

Jocelyn Roux, Managing Director of Team BDS added:: “This partnership provides the BDS team with a new perspective, introducing virtual space launches and unprecedented experiences for the club. This new technology will have a significant impact on the structure’s overall commercial strategy and the way we engage with our fans. We are delighted to enter into a partnership with XBorg that aims to create a new connection between the BDS team and its fan community, helping the club integrate blockchain technology into its engagement strategy.

There was no word on the finances or length of the partnership agreement.

See also  Xbox chief admits lack of first-party hits, preparing for new hardware platform | XFastest News

You may also like

The offline MMORPG mobile game “War of GAMA”...

Study: Wetlands emit up to 1.4 million tons...

In March, 28 million invested in startups. Digital...

The “Cave Blazers” team’s new Roguelike card work...

the capsule collection arrives with covers and designer...

In March, 28 million invested in startups. Digital...

the Continuous Education Program for channel partners

The Privacy Guarantor opens an investigation on Chatgpt:...

TikTok, its “Avengers Team” lobbying and geopolitics…

Alexandra Whittington, integrating anthropology and futurism

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy