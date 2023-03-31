Inspired by natural bionics and environmental protection, this series tries more design possibilities to meet the diverse fashion needs of Generation Z consumers and feel the comfort and comfort after a long absence. Designed to redefine traditional shoe design language.

This series not only follows the adidas sustainable development product concept and the unique breathable and lightweight technology of the Breeze series for 20 years, but also combines the inspiration of insect bionic design with fashion trends to drive the possibility of shoe design. This season, the CLIMACOOL BIONICS series brings four main shoes, combining innovative spirit with natural inspiration to create four new presentation forms.

This time, Adidas and Tmall Black Box have joined hands to launch a new light sports series. The new series takes advantage of the environmental protection issues and organic regeneration trends that consumers are increasingly concerned about, and uses the form of insects to generate a new series of bionic design language, creating CLIMACOOL BIONICS Breeze series shoes, interpreting the concept of “comfortable breeze”, are also made of environmentally friendly materials to reduce the impact on the environment. In this event, we leveraged the platform advantages of Tmall Heibox to empower marketing solutions for the full life cycle of new products from content planting to weeding at the outbreak stage. At the same time, as the main position of “chasing newness”, Tmall Heibox has always been a vane of new product consumption through new products. Now Adidas and Tmall Heibox have joined forces. CLIMACOOL is one of the most important new product series of Adidas this year. , this cooperation is an important stop of the cooperation between the small black box and Adidas, and it is only a new beginning of the future new product marketing cooperation between the two parties.

CLIMACOOL VENTO 3.0——Dragonfly flutters its wings and the breeze blows by

On April 3rd, Adidas joined hands with Tmall Heibox, and the new CLIMACOOL light sports series landed on Tmall, launching a “new” debut. CLIMACOOL VENTO 3.0 is a light and comfortable shoe with cushioning performance. From the bottom of the foot to the upper design and ventilation system, it strives to perfectly fit the bionic design of the dragonfly. The back wings of the dragonfly are loaded with energy, and the bionic structure and BOOST sole can better push the wearer forward every step; the design elements of side window TPU and single-layer mesh ensure breathability, making the sole and upper form a complete The ecological system takes away waste heat from various angles and directions, and VENTO 3.0 is 20% lighter than the previous generation VENTO 2.0, making the foot feel more comfortable. Chinese tennis player Wu Yibing took the lead in interpreting the new CLIMACOOL VENTO 3.0, showing a comfortable and good state. This is the first time that Adidas and Tmall have joined forces again after a few years. The new CLIMACOOL light sports series is launched on Tmall, which indicates that Adidas will return to Tmall again for the first launch of heavy new products.

CLIMACOOL VENTTACK——Butterfly dance light and streamlined package

The upper of CLIMACOOL VENTTACK is inspired by the wings of butterflies. Materials with different thicknesses are combined to form patterns similar to butterfly wings. At the same time, the sole and upper form a complete ventilation system, which is comfortable and breathable to wear. The refined upper takes into account both technological functionality and urban aesthetics. . In addition, this CLIMACOOL VENTTACK also takes into account the fit of the upper foot. The breathable structure of the midsole like a butterfly abdomen is soft and bendable, bringing you a skin-like wrapping and fitting feeling when you wear it. The heel pad and inner boot structure provide an excellent wearing feeling of softness and wrapping support.

Beetle series CLIMACOOL——The style is light, tough and neat when unsheathed

As a bionic shoe equipped with a new generation of comfortable technology, CLIMACOOL is more concise, lightweight and more structured. The sole of the bionic insect abdominal section brings a more comfortable foot feel, and the perforated midsole plate helps to achieve smooth strides. The perforated and hollowed-out design on the upper improves air permeability, creates all-weather comfort, and brings an eye-catching outing experience. A must have in your closet.

VENTICE CLIMACOOL——Abdominis are flexible and flexible

The upper of VENTICE CLIMACOOL is made of hollowed-out breathable material to enhance breathability. Among the four shoe designs, the midsole design of this shoe is the most flexible. When it is bent, the shoe body is like a beetle in battle. It is also through the articulated design of the sole that the sole of this shoe bends Stronger, flexible support for life. The bionic cutting shape of the sole comes from the abdominal segment of insects, which is soft, bendable, and more ergonomic. Whether it is a comfortable walking or running experience, VENTICE CLIMACOOL shoes can meet the needs. A pair of versatile shoes brings a feeling of freedom of movement and stillness.

The interesting journey starts with CLIMACOOL BIONICS series shoes. Each pair of shoes has a variety of functions and can meet the needs of various occasions. Consumers in the Z generation can give full play to their imagination, flexibly interpret daily outfits, shuttle freely between cities, have more free personality expression, and have more healing leisure time.

Free with the wind, interpreting nature in the city

Gather in nature and feel the wind. In addition to the CLIMACOOL BIONICS series of shoes, the adidas Sportswear CITY ESCAPE urban exploration series also brings the experience of nature back to the city. With urban outdoor style design and environmentally friendly fabrics, it awakens the body in nature, making comfort and fashion accompany and embrace Nature and freedom.

Many outstanding Chinese sports stars Wu Yibing, Hu Mingxuan, Wang Qiang, Xie Zhenye, Li Yuting, and Zhang Yuning also participated in the interpretation of this adidas Sportswear CITY ESCAPE city exploration series, allowing athletes galloping on the field to fully demonstrate their individuality and attitude, and also interpret the adidas Sportswear The concept of comfort and fashion in light sports.

Wu Yibing — The best rookie tennis player

This series is performed by the eye-catching tennis rookie Wu Yibing. From a world ranking of more than 1,800 to winning the first tour championship, Chinese tennis player Wu Yibing created a new historical high in Chinese men’s tennis. Off the field, Wu Yibing also has a distinctive personality and is humorous, making his interviews “out of the circle” repeatedly. Wu Yibing’s upper body CITY ESCAPE series not only shows unique charm, but also gives a new interpretation of fashion to sustainable items. In the whole set of styles, the saturated colors of linen green and orange are used for the color matching, and the silicone LOGO badge is decorated on the chest to create a sense of function under the street atmosphere. The large chest pocket has both storage function and trendy decoration attributes; The functional outdoor style mesh decorative pockets and other details also make it more possible to wear and freeze the shape, unlocking a variety of shapes through the combination of simplicity and functionality.

In this interpretation of the CITY ESCAPE urban exploration series, the “Goddess” of the tennis world, Wang Qiang, wears a blue woven sleeveless dress on the upper body and a sleeveless shirt collar vest inside, which can be worn alone or layered freely to show different fashion styles . At the same time, the waist of this woven dress is specially designed with a drawstring, giving it a variety of wearing possibilities. As for the material, ocean-recycled plastic environmental protection fabrics are used together with breathable mesh lining and WIND DRY body fabrics. While providing women with a variety of fashionable styles, they also implement the brand’s sustainable concept.

As a basketball player who often appears in training games, Hu Mingxuan also has his own opinions and performances in the fashion field. Through color blocks, routing and detail design, combined with the application of sustainable concepts, in this CITY ESCAPE series, Hu Mingxuan performed a cool stacking method, breaking the invisible barrier between trends and sports: stacking shorts with flared long pants Pants, while forming a distinct sense of layering, you can also enjoy a comfortable wearing experience.

Adidas’ new adidas Sportswear light sports full range of products will officially land on Adidas offline stores on March 30th. On April 3rd, Adidas will join hands with Tmall Black Box to launch new products of CLIMACOOL light sports series on Tmall. starter. At the same time, the adidas official mall, WeChat applet, and adidas APP will be launched for sale, and you can start after downloading the application and logging in.

This time, Adidas and Tmall Black Box have joined hands to launch a new light sports series. The new series takes advantage of the environmental protection issues and organic regeneration trends that consumers are increasingly concerned about, and uses the form of insects to generate a new series of bionic design language, creating CLIMACOOL BIONICS Breeze series shoes, interpreting the concept of “comfortable breeze”, are also made of environmentally friendly materials to reduce the impact on the environment. In this event, we leveraged the platform advantages of Tmall Heibox to empower marketing solutions for the full life cycle of new products from content planting to weeding at the outbreak stage. At the same time, as the main position of “chasing newness”, Tmall Heibox has always been a vane of new product consumption through new products. Now Adidas and Tmall Heibox have joined forces. CLIMACOOL is one of the most important new product series of Adidas this year. , this cooperation is an important stop of the cooperation between the small black box and Adidas, and it is only a new beginning of the future new product marketing cooperation between the two parties.

Curious and love to explore. Rooted in ULTRABOOST 1.0, X_PLRBOOST reimagines and inspires, once again enhances the collection of classic elements and personalizes it to generate a new series of shoes. Wang Qiang and Hu Mingxuan jointly deduced the new style X_PLRBOOST shoes, showing the style of comfort and fashion in parallel. The double-layer BOOST midsole structure doubles the comfort. Trendy elements are injected with more technological genes.

The pure white CITY ESCAPE suit, sustainable sports fabrics and three-dimensional tailoring make the sprinter Li Yuting look more unique and sporty girlish. The dividing line design of the woven pullover jacket highlights the overall outline, and the double side pockets add functionality. The detachable buckle-trimmed webbing accents the chic woven shorts, adding a finishing touch to any look. CLIMACOOL VENTO 3.0 shoes are also deduced by Li Yuting to create a youthful and vigorous style, creating their own unique personality.

The sprinter Xie Zhenye has created a trendy impression of sporty style. He is wearing a CITY ESCAPE series, shuttling between cities with a playful look. The woven hooded jacket has a multi-pocket storage function, which can be put into the pocket with both hands to create a casual look. At the same time, it is also equipped with functional wind pockets on the sleeves, unlocking extraordinary trends with fashionable style.

Football player Zhang Yuning is wearing a CITY ESCAPE suit, and the colors are colliding, which is eye-catching. The woven hooded jacket on his upper body is made of environmentally friendly fabrics. In addition to the functional design such as multi-pocket storage, its overall tailoring also makes the appearance smoother. The football team uniform is worn inside, so that the sports gene gives a modern feeling. Whether walking in the city or in nature, it gives people a relaxed feeling.

In the new season, the CITY ESCAPE series and the CLIMACOOL series of shoes ingeniously collide with playful color blocks and styles. On the basis of adhering to sustainability, they boldly break through the boundary between fashion culture and outdoors. The visual experience of spring day interprets the free and fearless individuality. adidas Sportswear will create fashion clothing for the wearer in a variety of life scenes, resonating with natural inspiration and outdoor functions, opening a new journey of exploration without boundaries, extending the creative perspective to an unprecedented new dimension. From the streets of the city to the open and open nature, there is no adventure world.

From April 7th to 16th, the adidas Sportswear “Breeze Forest” offline event will be held at the adidas store in Chongqing Guanghuan Shopping Park, unlocking the CLIMACOOL series of shoes and the CITY ESCAPE urban exploration series. Follow the footsteps of the CLIMACOOL dragonfly, and there are workshop sessions such as try-on experience. Looking forward to every explorer coming to experience.

