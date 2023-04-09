Original title: Premier League-Sun Xingmin Premier League hundred goals Kane scored Tottenham 2-1 win over Brighton

At 22:00 on April 8th, Beijing time, in the 30th round of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur played against Brighton at home. In the first half, Sun Xingmin took the lead for Tottenham, Dunk equalized for Brighton, Kaoru Misaki scored a goal and was ruled invalid. The two sides drew 0-0. In the second half, Welbeck’s goal was also blown. Kane then scored to help Tottenham take the lead again. In the end, Tottenham beat Brighton 2-1 at home.

The game started, in the 4th minute, March sent a through pass from the right, Welbeck followed up with an inverted triangle cross from the bottom line, and the ball was cleared. In the 6th minute, Brighton took a corner kick, and Kaoru Misaki’s shot in front of the goal was blocked and suspected to have hit a Tottenham player, but the referee did not say anything.

In the 10th minute, Tottenham took the lead! Sun Xingmin got the ball from outside the penalty area on the left side of the frontcourt. Facing the defense, he cut inside and kicked a shot. The ball drew a perfect arc and flew into the net. This was his 100th goal in the Premier League! Tottenham lead Brighton 1-0.

In the 16th minute, Kulusevski made a through ball from the right, and Kane missed the goal from a small angle in the penalty area. In the 17th minute, Brighton scored a goal but was blown away. Kaoru Misaki picked up a pass from the frontcourt and came to the penalty area to form a single-handed goal. However, the referee confirmed through var that he had a handball first and the goal was invalid. In the 23rd minute, McAllister received a short pass from March and took a long shot, and the ball was taken by Lori.

In the 26th minute, Brighton launched an attack again. McAllister got the ball from the right outside the penalty area and took a long shot. The ball was saved by Lowry, and then Brighton counterattacked again. With a kick from outside the penalty area, the ball hit the post and Tottenham escaped again. In the 33rd minute, Veltmann got the ball from the right and made a pass, and the ball was cleared by Hoibel.

In the 34th minute, Brighton equalized the score and March took a corner kick from the right to the goal. Dunk nodded the ball and headed the ball into the net. The two sides drew 1-1.

In the 35th minute, Sun Xingmin sent a through pass from the left. Perisic followed up and hit the goal a lot higher in the penalty area. Then Brighton counterattacked. Kaoru Sanzao received a pass from Welbeck and kicked the goal. The ball was also cleared go out. In the 43rd minute, Perisic made a pass from the left side of the front court to the goal. Pedro Polo followed up with a header from a small angle, and the ball was a little higher. There were 3 minutes of stoppage time in the first half. During stoppage time, Kulusevski got the ball in the penalty area and tried to hit the goal, but was destroyed in advance.

At the end of the first half, Tottenham temporarily drew 1-1 with Brighton.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 49th minute, Sanba Kaoru got the ball from the front court and came to the left side of the penalty area and hit the goal from a small angle. The ball hit the side net. In the 52nd minute, Perisic received a pass from Hoibel and took a long shot. The ball was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 55th minute, Brighton scored again but it was still disallowed. Welbeck sent the ball to the right, March followed up and passed it back. Welbeck’s goal was refracted by McAllister and flew into the net, but var Confirm that McAllister handballed this attack.

In the 58th minute, there was a dispute between the two sides, and the head coaches of the two teams clashed, and both were sent off the field by the referee. In the 62nd minute, March got the ball from the right and made a pass. The ball was blocked from the bottom line, and then Brighton’s corner kick was taken by Lori. In the 64th minute, Sun Xingmin sent a direct pass, and Skip’s shot from the left was much higher.

In the 66th minute, Kulusevski cooperated with Kane in the frontcourt and then cut in to hit the goal. The ball missed the baseline slightly. In the 67th minute, Perisic brought down Gross in defense and received a yellow card. In the 70th minute, Brighton took a corner kick and was cleared by Lowry. Kaoru Misaki fell to the ground in the penalty area. He was suspected of being brought down by Hoibel, but the referee did not say anything. In the 74th minute, Pedro Polo’s long shot from outside the penalty area was also blocked by the defender.

In the 79th minute, Tottenham scored! Sun Xingmin sent a through pass in the frontcourt, Hoibel made an inverted triangle cross, and Kane pushed in front of the goal to help Tottenham lead again, Tottenham 2-1 Brighton.

In the 81st minute, Evan Ferguson received a slightly adjusted shot from Gross and was blocked. Then Brighton took a corner kick and Dunk’s header was also higher. In the 90th minute, Romero stepped on Caicedo and received a yellow card. Six minutes of stoppage time in the second half. At the last moment of stoppage time, Ma Qi got the ball from the right and made a pass. Kaoru Misaki’s follow-up header was blocked.

In the end, Tottenham beat Brighton 2-1 at home.

Lineups for both sides:

Tottenham Hotspur: 1-Lori, 17-Christian Romero, 15-Dell, 34-Langlet, 23-Pedro Polo, 4-Skip (87 minutes 29 -Pep Sarr), 5-Hoibel, 14-Perisic (25-Tanganga in the 92nd minute), 21-Kulusevsky (16-Danjuma in the 78th minute) , 7-Sun Xingmin, 10-Kane

Brighton: 23-Steele, 30-Estupinan, 5-Dunk, 6-Kewell (4-Webster in the 69th minute), 34-Veltman (20-En in the 85th minute Hisoka), 13-Gross, 25-Casedo, 7-March, 10-McAllister, 22-Samzo Kaoru, 18-Welbeck (28-Evan Ferguson in the 66th minute)

（Kola）Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: