Realme Narzo N55 new machine will be released on 4/12


Realme Narzo (Take Away) series is favored by many consumers for its high CP value positioning. Earlier on the realme official website, it will bring the latest Narzo N55 new machine on April 12, taking into account the stylish appearance and high-end performance.

According to foreign media 91mobiles, realme Narzo N55 will support 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, it only takes 29 minutes from 0-50%, and it also has a 5-layer protection system. It is expected to have a battery capacity of 5000mAh, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB 4 combination versions to choose from. The appearance adopts a two-color back cover and a dual-lens module. It is expected to be available in black and blue. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom of the fuselage. The expected price will fall between 12,000-14,000 Indian rupees. (About NT$4,500 – 5,200).

Except that it is expected to be published on April 12, the rest of the specifications are still in the confidential stage.

