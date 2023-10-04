Canceling your Fastweb subscription: how to proceed

Do you want to do the Fastweb cancellation but you don’t know how? Don’t worry, we will explain all the steps to cancel your subscription. This is an immediate procedure like the one for canceling your Sky subscription, which involves various methods.

As you know, Fastweb is among the best fixed and mobile operators on the market, which has always focused on the transparency of its offers and contractual conditions. For these reasons funsubscribe from Fastweb it is a simple operation, which you can do at any time you decide you no longer want to use the company’s services.

How to cancel Fastweb

Before canceling your Fastweb subscription, you should know that the telephone number you associated with the offer at the time of activation and the various connected services will no longer be recoverable. Generally speaking, all Fastweb contracts have a 2 year commitment period, after which you can continue letting the subscription renew automatically.

If, however, you wish to cancel before the renewal, you will have to proceed with 30 days in advance. You can send the request, attaching your identity document, using one of these methods:

By sending a registered letter with return receipt to Fastweb SpA, Casella Postale 126 – 20092 Cinisello Balsamo (MI). Via PEC to the address fwgestionedisattivazioni@pec.fastweb.it

By calling customer service on 192193 Via the web from your customer area or via WhatsApp chat By going to a Fastweb store

Furthermore, if you also have activate a Sky offer with your Fastweb subscription, you will need to send a registered letter to:

Sky Italia Srl, c/o Casella Postale 13057, 20130 Milan or send a PEC to skyitalia@pec.skytv.it.

Early withdrawal 14 days

If you have activated the Fastweb contract for less than 14 days, you also have the option to do the early withdrawal, at no cost and without specifying the reason, if you have activated your subscription online or via the operator. If you have signed the ADSL or Fiber contract at a branch, you will have to send a written communication and also indicate the reason for the early withdrawal.

In any case, you will be charged for the days for which you used the service. On the official Fastweb website you will find the specific form for early withdrawal, to be filled in, signed and sent via return receipt or certified e-mail, attaching a copy of your identity document and tax code.

Fastweb cancellation due to switching to another operator

If you want to cancel your Fastweb subscription for switch to another operatoryou will have to send the cancellation, the new operator will then think of the other procedures to complete the transition, without interruption of service.

In case you decide to do it migration from Fastweb to another company, you will be charged an amount, which is included in the subscription contract. To complete the procedure you will need to communicate the migration code to the new operator, which you can find on your Fastweb account page.

What are the cancellation costs?

Il withdrawal cost for migrating to another operator, but even in the event of transfer of the line, it is start at €29.95. In the case of promotional offers linked to a specific period, Fastweb may decide to charge a flat rate. Furthermore, if you decide to withdraw before having paid the installments of the activation cost, it will be mandatory to pay the remaining ones.

Fastweb subscription terminated: return of modems and devices

In case of early withdrawal or sending of the cancellation for the total transfer of services, you must return all devices supplied by Fastweb. Anyone who has an ADSL or fiber line contract must return the modem, otherwise the company charges one penalty of €50. Fastweb can also decide to leave the equipment to the customer, communicating the decision on the invoice or by email. Sending the modem and other devices must take place within 45 days of the transfer of the contract and services. To find out more about how to send, contact 192.193.

Article navigation