Home » Staind – Confessions of the Fallen
Entertainment

Staind – Confessions of the Fallen

by admin
Staind – Confessions of the Fallen

by Oliver on October 4, 2023 in album

It’s Been Awhile: After successfully establishing himself in the MAGA country market, Springsteen fan and chief sympath Aaron Lewis reactivates Confessions of the Fallen also his old band again.

That since the self-titled, seventh stainalbum twelve years have passed (and since then Sal Giancarelli took over from Jon Wysocki on drums) is actually only clear through a few, largely carefully introduced electronic elements in the sound: Was Any of It Real? pumps a sedative, booming beat with a slow-motion industrial club atmosphere into the verse, Out of Time Despite the trappy, rattling decorations, it remains a boring, dragging routine and the successful one, but it lasts too long The Fray Away from the chorus, it nestles in atmospheric Nine Inch Nails textures.
Apart from that, everything remains as usual stain – just that this is the songwriting of Confessions of the Fallen but noticeably more convincing and, reinforced by the compact playing time of 35 minutes, more consistent than on most of the band’s releases since Break the Cycle von 2001.

It’s so damn catchy that it’s deeply tuned, Korn‘esque Nu Metal riff leading to the catchy melody Lowest in Me With a typical signature, establishes the standard of the record on which post-grungy alternative rock autopilots like In This Condition or that of Puddle of Mudd synthesized Hate Me Too solid movement all around, while balladic moments like Here and Now and Better Days break out of the angry heaviness with pathos and kitschy strings, which at the other end of the spectrum are shouted into metalcore-esque paint-by-numbers inserts Cycle of Hurting want to point out things in a decidedly harsh way.
Confessions of the Fallen In this respect, despite the quality of the opening phase not being able to maintain the quality of the opening phase, it could be a completely competent comeback that easily exceeds expectations, but the overall picture is, on the one hand, clouded by the washed-out sound of the production, which robs the instruments of a hell of a lot of precision, conciseness and energy but from the annoyingly penetrating pitch shifting to the clean vocals: as if the lyrics, which manage the balancing act between brutally graphic and vague abstraction, almost paradoxically without dizziness, up to the monotonous finale of the title song, were not interchangeable enough.

See also  Ding!Your meal drama has arrived, "Attack on Queen 2" is coming to watch the hit_TOM Entertainment

﻿

Print article

You may also like

Victoria Beckham Opens Up About Rumors of Infidelity...

Sergio Castellitto as president of the Centro Sperimentale...

FIXATION – More Subtle Than Death

The 2023 Nobel Prize for Chemistry goes to...

Aaron Kwok’s Daughter Charms with Adorable Dance Moves...

Morag Tong – Grieve

Gabriel Garcia Marquez Talks About Culture, Music, and...

The Gamble of Slot Machines: Betting on Luck...

It’s time for great musicals

Impure Wilhelmina – Dead Decades – EP Review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy