‘Zeka multi-goal’ Pohang wins 3-1 over Wuhan… ACL 2nd consecutive win (overall) :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Professional soccer K League 1 Pohang Steelers won 2-1 against Wuhan Sanjeon (China) in the second game of Group J of the 2023-2024 ACL group stage held at Pohang Steel Yard at 7 p.m. on the 4th. (Photo = Provided by Korea Professional Football League) *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jin-yeop = Professional soccer K-League 1 Pohang Steelers achieved two consecutive wins in the 2023-2024 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League (ACL).

Pohang won 3-1 against Wuhan Sanjeon (China) in the second match of Group J of the 2023-2024 ACL group stage held at Pohang Steel Yard at 7 p.m. on the 4th.

As a result, Pohang won 4-2 in the group stage away to Hanoi on the 20th of last month, and won 2 times in a row, taking first place in the group.

Pohang was in crisis after giving up the first goal to Yakubu in the 10th minute of the first half, but Shin Gwang-hoon scored an equalizer three minutes later to straighten the balance of the game.

Afterwards, a fierce battle took place, but no more goals were scored in the first half. Pohang, who gained a numerical advantage when Xie Fengfei was sent off in the 40th minute of the first half, laid the foundation for a turnaround in the second half.

A goal actually came in the second half. In the 9th minute of the second half, Zeka took the lead with a comeback goal.

Pohang maintained the lead until the end and added another goal from Zeka just before the end of the second half, adding 3 points at home and increasing their chances of advancing to the tournament.

[서울=뉴시스] Jeonbuk Hyundai suffered a shock 2-3 loss in Group F of the 2023-2024 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League (ACL) group stage away to Bangkok United at 9 p.m. (Korean time) on the 4th. (Photo = Provided by Korea Professional Football League) *Resale and DB prohibited

At 9 PM on this day, Jeonbuk Hyundai played in the Group F match against Bangkok United, but suffered a shock loss of 2-3.

Jeonbuk, which had won 2-1 in the first game against Hong Kong Kitchie, an underdog last month, failed to accumulate any points in today’s game.

Jeonbuk took the lead in the 19th minute of the first half due to an own goal, but allowed Poom Chan-teuk to equalize in the 26th minute of the first half.

Jeonbuk, who allowed a comeback in the 23rd minute of the second half thanks to Ahn Hyun-beom’s own goal, gave up an additional goal to Willen Motta in the 37th minute of the second half. In the 43rd minute of the second half, Moon Seon-min gave up a consolation goal, but it was not enough to keep up.

