Ten years of sharpening a sword! If this sentence is used on Gigabyte’s recent laptops, it should be quite an appropriate description!

In the past two years, the laptops launched by GIGABYTE can be said to be more and more powerful. Among them, the AERO series dedicated to creators is even more outstanding. In the spring of 2023, the AERO 16 OLED Twilight Silver version will be launched, using the latest Intel 13th generation processing. In addition to the processor and NVIDIA 40 series discrete graphics card, it is also optimized for the needs of creators in terms of screen panels, colors and I/O, so that AERO 16 OLED can perfectly meet the needs of creation, and then take a look at this one together The new creator laptop in 2023!

The appearance of AERO 16 OLED adopts CNC unibody aluminum alloy body, with sharp corners and rounded body, not only looks good but also does not get stuck in the hand, the first ultra-narrow 3mm frame design on four sides allows the small body to fit the big screen, and the field of vision Quite vast, with the AERO lettering embellished with a sense of design and luminous effect on the A side, the texture really rises in a straight line.

To complete content creation, first satisfy the needs of both eyes!

If you want to talk about the creator’s most direct sense, vision is absolutely undoubted. AERO 16 OLED has spent a lot of effort on the display panel this time. First of all, in order to achieve accurate color and perfect presentation, it introduced a 4K OLED screen.

This 16-inch 16:10 panel is really not simple. It supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR 600 True Black certification, and has 24 million independent self-illuminating pixels, which can make the screen black, reaching only The ultimate black of 0.0005 nits has better contrast, and the response time is also pressed at 0.2 milliseconds, with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

But Lao Wang’s selling melons is not just about selling and boasting! The AERO 16 OLED screen has passed SGS Cinematic Experience certification, UL certification with Halo Free technology up to 0.000% halo level, and German Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0 eye protection certification. The full certification in hand is guaranteed to be used by content creators Notebook screens can achieve the highest level of performance.

AERO 16 OLEO is also the only one in the world to introduce the international color authority X-Rite factory color calibration 2.0 program, professional tuning before leaving the factory to ensure the average color shift value Delta E<1, and provide a unique ICC Profile color description file for each laptop , and the panel itself has passed the Pantone Validated certification, in other words, this OLED screen is a product of dual color teaching. "Color accuracy" can be said to be the best adjective for this AERO 16 OLED!

AERO 16 OLED can detect the ambient light source and automatically adjust the screen, so pay attention not to block this area

The hardware specification is a temporary choice. Do you want performance or battery life?There is AI to help you

As for the core performance configuration, Intel’s latest 13th-generation processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series discrete graphics card are used. Two sets of DDR5 memory support up to 64GB, and the storage device part supports up to two sets of NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD.

CPU size core and 45W TDP have different setting profiles for different scenarios, and GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards should have DLSS 3, ray tracing, NVIDIA Studio, etc., coupled with Max-Q AI energy efficiency control, let AERO 16 OLED achieves a certain balance between performance and battery life.

Intel 13th generation processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series discrete graphics cards, it is no problem to play games after work

It comes standard with an FHD video camera, built-in dual microphones and supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

AERO 16 OLED has also made a new design on the screen hinge, with a Logo texture to upgrade to a higher level.

AERO 16 OLED has dual Thunderbolt 4, dual USB 3.2, and HDMI 2.1 for you. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the right side of the laptop, and a set of USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type C) and a set of 3.5mm headphone/microphone ports on the left side. It’s a pity. What’s more, this laptop provides a Micro SD card slot instead of the common SD card slot in cameras, which is more convenient for those who love to take pictures.

The rear of the laptop is a DC power interface, a set of USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type A), and an HDMI 2.1 standard interface. The number and types of connection ports are quite sufficient.

One of the features of GIGABYTE notebooks is that in addition to the left and right sides, there is also an expansion port design at the rear.

The full-sized directional pad is just that to praise.

The super-large patented glass touchpad, smoothness and controllability are much better than before!

The large-area cooling holes at the bottom are not polite…

In terms of battery life, the AERO 16 OLED uses an 88 WHrs lithium battery, and supports PD charging up to 86W. It can fully charge 50% of the battery within 30 minutes, and can provide nearly a day of battery life when fully charged!

With these skill trees full of points, the more unfortunate thing is the weight! From the appearance design of the ID, it can be seen that a lot of effort has been made to reduce the thickness to less than 18mm, but the weight has broken through 2kg to 2.1Kg, which is a pity.

Actually run the machine to see the performance, listen to the noise, feel the temperature

In the actual running test, due to the introduction of GIGABYTE’s proud Windforce Infinity cooling technology inside the fuselage, with the support of four ducts and dual fans, the overall temperature control is quite good, and almost no sound can be heard during operation. If you turn on the full speed mode, AERO 16 OLED can bloom a total TDP performance of 125W, which is quite satisfactory!

The performance test this time is different from the previous tests on gaming laptops! Since the AERO series focuses on the designer’s business application environment, in addition to the basic PCMARK 10 overall performance test, V-Ray and OctaneBench are also prepared for two sets of benchmark tests for mixed image rendering and GPU rendering respectively.

Essentials got 11,512 points for basic computer work, 10,471 points for productivity work test items, 11,595 points for digital content creation, with a total score of 8016, V-Ray GPU RTX rendering engine 1631 points, GPU CUDA rendering engine 1186 points, OctaneBench image rendering test scores are 385.16.

Although the overall test results can’t compete with the desktop GeForce RTX 40 series, but compared with the 13th generation internal display, it is a lot stronger! It is no problem to use it to deal with audio-visual editing, graphics computing and other work.

Equipped with the latest intel 13th generation Core i9 13900H laptop processor

AERO 16 OLED has powerful performance and accurate colors, making it suitable for video editing and photo editing.

Summarize

If you want to choose a laptop dedicated to creation, this AERO 16 OLED 2023 version basically has a score above 90, with powerful hardware performance, a good panel, and more importantly, dual international color calibration, And after adjustment, there is the best contrast and color accuracy, so you don’t have to be afraid of draft comparisons when you produce pictures in the future, because the colors are accurate!

The only question might be… are your pockets deep enough?



