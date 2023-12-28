New in January 2024 on Disney Plus: “Narco Wars” & more

PR/Business Insider

Since March 24, 2020, we have been able to access the Disney+* streaming service in Germany.

On the platform you will find films, series and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

What content is new to Disney+* in January 2024? You can look forward to these titles!

Disney+* is the comparatively new streaming giant that represents major competition for Amazon Prime Video* and Netflix. Since March 24, 2020, we can enjoy Disney classics, wonderful animated films from Pixar, superhero action from Marvel, space excitement from Star Wars and fantastic documentaries from National Geographic. New content will be added in January 2024 – you can find out what it is here.

What content is available on Disney Plus?

At Disney+* you will find some highlights from your childhood, but also brand new productions that will delight you. Any examples? “Aladdin”, “Moana”, “The Lion King”, “Finding Nemo”, “Toy Story”, “Captain Marvel”, “Black Panther”, “The Mandalorian”, “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, “Free Solo,” “Before the Flood,” and “The Simpsons.”

This has happened with Disney Plus changed

Disney+* initially only showed content up to FSK 12, but since February 2021 the streaming service has become more adult. Because on February 23, 2021, the new area for adults called Star was launched. When Star launched, more than 60 additional series, 270 films and four new originals were available – and more and more highlights are being added.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

As with Amazon Prime Video* or Netflix, you can also take out a monthly subscription with Disney Plus*. With Disney+ you have been paying 8.99 euros per month since the program expansion. Alternatively, you can also treat yourself to an annual subscription that will save you money, as it only costs 89.90 euros. Both variants will be automatically extended if you do not cancel beforehand (which can of course be easily done online).

What’s new on Disney Plus in January 2024?

Some new and exciting content awaits you at Disney+* in January 2024. We have the complete list for you here – we have marked our highlights in bold.

This is new to Disney Plus the first week of January

„2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony“

„FX’s Class of ‘09“, Staffel 1

“Ishura,” Season 1

Cheating: The Perfect Husband, Season 1, Camp Kikiwaka, Season 6, Ice Road Rescue – Extreme Rescue in Norway, Season 7

You can look forward to this content the week of January 8th

Marvel Studios „Echo“

„Demons and Saviors: Der Fall Christina Boyer“, Staffel 1

“Bluey”, season 3 “Mayday – Alarm in the cockpit”, season 22 “On the trail of smugglers”, season 4

This is what awaits you on Disney Plus from January 15th to 21st, 2024

„The Creator“

„The Artful Dodger“, Staffel 1

„Der Juwelendieb“

„A Shop for Killers“, Staffel 1

„Cristobal Balenciaga“, Staffel 1

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir”, Season 5 “Cesar Millan: Good Man, Good Dog”, Season 3 “Horror Trips – When Traveling Becomes a Nightmare”, Season 12

The new content in the fourth week of January 2024

The Real Big Crawling Big City Greens Season 3

Narco Wars: The War on Drugs, Season 3

Last but not least: New to Disney Plus in the last week of January

“Choir”, season 1 “Life in Pieces”, seasons 1-4 “Black markets up close with Mariana van Zeller”, season 3

