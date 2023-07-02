Bio fuel scandal? China is tricking with fake eco-gasoline

The editors of the world has taken a fuse and uncovered an alleged bio-fuel scandal. According to the newspaper from the Springer universe, it smells strongly of a serious biofuel scam – at the center are Chinese companies.

Parts of the German biofuel industry are on the verge of collapse. Because China floods the market with goods at dumping prices – apparently with forged certificates of origin. The public prosecutor’s office is involved. Meanwhile, the process is becoming a burden for the entire traffic turnaround.

Greentech Mobility: China tricks with biofuels

Distilling clean biodiesel from brown fat is not at all easy. The process is complex, and the end product is therefore significantly more expensive than biofuel made from corn or other crops. “The construction of such a plant takes 36 months – if you are quick,” says Bengt Korupp, head of the German manufacturer German Biofuels GmbH (gbf) in Brandenburg.

But the Chinese competition apparently managed the unbelievable: It only took them twelve months, and exports of advanced biofuel to Europe doubled to more than one million tons in the first half of 2023. Read more at Welt.de or Stern.de

