Biovitae, the lamp that disinfects, raises 3 million from Angelini

Nextsense, an innovative SME of the P&P Patents and Technologies group active in the field of prevention and control of microbial infections with Biovitae technology, and Angelini Investments Srl, announce the signing of a pre-Series A financing round for a total value of 3 million euro in the form of equity, entirely subscribed by the Angelini Industries Group company which operates in the financial sector. The round follows the seed round concluded in 2022 with Argo2 and Argo3 by Ulixes Capital Partners.

The funds raised in the round will be used to strengthen the structure with new professional figures to support the 2024-2025 industrial plan, to accelerate penetration into new markets and implement industrial research and development activities to satisfy the growing demand for applications of Biovitae technology . It is the only LED sanitization technology that uses a patented combination of visible spectrum frequencies (not UV) capable of controlling the proliferation of viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces without risk to people and animals.

“We are pleased to be supported in the development of Biovitae by Angelini Investments which represents at this stage the ideal partner for the development of our technology and its consolidation in the market.”, declares Mauro Pantaleo, President and CEO of Nextsense. “In addition to the financial support and capital strengthening of Nextsense, the entry of Angelini Investments is able to project Biovitae into a new industrial and commercial dimension thanks to the potential synergies with the other entities of the Angelini Industries Group which over the years has achieved a position relevant in Italy and Europe in the area of ​​disinfection for the prevention and control of infections. The support of Angelini Investments will provide a decisive contribution to accelerating and facilitating the market penetration process.”

“The investment in Biovitae – commented Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Industries – is not purely financial, we have in fact seen in this new technology the potential for that leap in quality that can transform a startup into a unicorn. It is not the first time that, as Angelini Investments, we look at realities that seem interesting to us not only for the return on investment but also for the return in terms of quality and innovation of service or product for citizens and the community. This too is taking care of people in everyday life.”

The problem of infections caused by new pathogenic microbes and the phenomenon of bacterial resistance to antibiotics are developing the need for microbiologically healthy and safe daily living environments. A market so far dominated by sanitizing UV in which a new demand is emerging for safe, effective and sustainable solutions that use visible light with a sanitizing function and which can also be used to replace normal LED lighting devices.

