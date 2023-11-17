Florence, woman dies after contracting Dengue fever

ansa

In Florence a 50-year-old woman died after contracting Dengue fever. The 50-year-old had returned from a trip to Thailand. She made this known to the ASL Tuscany centre, explaining that, after the first symptoms, the clinical picture had significantly worsened. The woman was then admitted to intensive care at the Florentine hospital in Careggi, where she died. Before hospitalization the victim had also gone to work in a tannery in San Miniato, Pisa.

