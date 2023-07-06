Blatant WhatsApp change: new “affairs” function hides explosive messages

Do you have messages on WhatsApp that you’d better not let anyone else see? The messaging service now helps them hide them. The new “affairs” function can do that.

Anyone who wants to protect explosive chat histories from the eyes of third parties now has the option with WhatsApp. The instant messaging service is launching with a new feature. Read here what it can do.

WhatsApp’s new “affairs” function hides sensitive messages

Like on the WhatsApp-Homepage announced, WhatsApp now has the ability to block chats. There is a new entry called “Blocked Chats” in the list of chats. But how do you block a message history? All you have to do is click on the name of the contact or group and select the “Block” options. As the messenger service reports, you can open the blocked chats by pulling down the inbox. You can only access this by entering a PIN number and by fingerprint or Face ID scan. “Such blocked chats can be opened again by slowly pulling down the inbox and entering your device password or using the biometric scan,” WhatsApp gives more details on using the function.

WhatsApp provides more privacy with “Blocked Chats” mode

“We think this feature is particularly useful for people who share their phone with other family members from time to time, or for situations where someone else is holding your phone while a special chat message comes in,” he said the messaging service.

rad/gom/news.de

